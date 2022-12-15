We constantly are reminded that the younger generation has trouble relating to their elders. That isn’t getting any better. It’s gotten worse with runaway advancements in technology.
As they play with their iPhones, they can’t understand their elders’ tales about rushing to answer the home’s only telephone in another room. They have no concept of a person-to-person call. Or a party line, where you had to make sure the line was free.
The dial tone wasn’t a musical note, either, but rather a buzz. Then you dialed (not punched in) the number you were calling, usually four or five numbers, or in a big city a number with a two-letter prefix (such as PEnnsylvania 6-5000) on a rotating round dial, making sure you pulled the hole all the way to the finger-stop so you didn’t get a wrong number.
If you didn’t know the number, you looked it up in a huge book called a phone directory or called information and had someone known as an operator look it up for you.
Dashboard meant something entirely different from an online information service. It was a car’s instrument panel, and not the electronic screens and graphics of today’s vehicles but rather a panel filled with gauges and hard moldings that hurt if you were propelled forward in a crash (no seat belts).
Even that usage was a holdover from the real dashboard, which was a screen from weather and debris in horse-drawn vehicles. Oh, and if you start talking about buggy whips, you’ll get a totally mystified look.
My dad had a 1940 Plymouth in my younger years. You had to add water to the battery (6-volt) regularly, which meant removing the front seat to reach where it was located.
Unlike today’s cars, which have two foot pedals — gas and brake — our old straight-shift car also had a clutch pedal, a starter pedal and a dimmer switch on the floorboard. Aunt Edna’s old prewar Chevy also had a floor-mounted long-handled gearshift and the emergency brake. On the dash were knobs known as the throttle and choke.
Tires had inner tubes and lasted 20,000 miles if you were lucky. Car batteries were lucky to last three years or so. Straight shift had one advantage, though: if your battery was dead, you could put the shift in neutral, push the car down the road to get some momentum, then hop in and pop the clutch to fire the engine up and drive off.
And I remember one guy slowly moving his car to a garage using the starter with the car in gear. Obviously his battery wasn’t the problem.
On Sunday nights we’d sit in the living room looking intently at the radio as we listened to Jack Benny and “Amos ’n Andy.” Later on, a friend’s family got a television, with about a 10-inch black-and-white screen, and we’d go there after school to watch “Howdy Doody.”
Those were the days.