Letting my mind ramble as I recollect places everyone once knew that are no longer on the radar, to say nothing of the landscape.
Let’s start with bars. I saw the inside of very few of them. But from a recent Facebook accounting it would seem as if there have been as many watering holes in Anderson as people over the years. There was the Boat Club (contrary to popular opinion, one of the old Anderson Herald editors used to quip, it was not the Anderson Newspapers annex). Abel’s Tavern. The Surf Bar. Dagger Deanie’s. Trade Winds. Scampy’s Tavern. Tunnel Bar. Three Pigs. Melcher’s. Thunderbird. Par Four. Grapevine. Wendy’s Tavern. Bud & Joe’s. Triangle. Wertz Place. Bananas. Cedar Lounge. Blue Note. Char Lu. Pelletrino’s. Wonder Bar. Stables. Rod’s Pour House. Plaza Room. This could go on and on.
Paramount Billiards. Joe’s Record Shop. Williams Drug Store. Schiff’s Shoes. McDonald’s and McAllen furniture stores. Mayberry’s Grand Hotel. Tom Haston’s Barber Shop. Vic Wikle Loans.
Cafeterias: Eastman’s. Burt’s. Farris. YMCA Cafeteria. Linder’s on the Point smorgasbord. MCL in the Mounds Mall.
Bowling alleys: Brown’s. Rains Bowling Gardens. Strike-Mor. Uptown Recreation on Main Street. Murnan’s East Side Lanes. Cooper’s Sport Bowl (its last location is the only active alley left in Anderson).
National Tile. Nicholson File. Anaconda Wire & Cable. Pierce Governor. Emge Packing Company (formerly Chief Anderson). Howe Fire Apparatus. Container Corporation. Lynch Corp. And, of course, the big two, Delco Remy and Guide Lamp (by a number of names over the years).
Grocery stores: Maier’s. Mace’s. Hoosier Market. Eavey’s. A&P. Park & Shop. Standard. Cook’s. Tupman’s. Cross Street Market. Marsh. Mathews.
Readmore. Anderson Sporting Goods. Decker’s. Bryce Brown. Bing’s. Fair Store. Banner Store (they later joined forces as Weiler’s Banner-Fair). Hoyt Wright. Clair Call. Ben Sherman Furs. Mark Perlman’s Anderson Fur Co. Dorothy Blevins Shoppe. Citizens Bank. Radio Station WCBC. Anderson Loan Association (later First Savings). Anderson Federal Savings & Loan (later American Federal).
Anderson YWCA. Waltz & Hiday Funeral Home. Baker Brothers Funeral Home. Anderson Carnegie Library. Central Indiana Gas Co. Norton Brewery. Laymen Life Insurance Co. Riviera Theater. Times Theater.
Sears Roebuck & Co. Montgomery Ward. J.C. Penney. Wasson’s. Ayr-Way. The Giant Store. Tri-State Discount. Kmart (three locations). Target. Arlan’s. T-Way.
Colonial Theatre. Bert T. Owen’s Ice Cream. Anello’s Pizzeria. Dairy Queen locations on Broadway and then-Pendleton Avenue. Tom Dearing’s East Side Drug Store. Northside Pharmacy. Gwinn’s Drug Stores. Gray’s (later Johnny’s) Barber Shop. Roseberry Shoe Repair. Anderson Launderers and Cleaners. One-Hour Martinizing. Graydon Collier Cleaners.
Great Commission School. St. Mary’s High School. Central, North Anderson, Central Avenue and Washington junior highs and later North Side, South Side and East Side middle schools. Anderson Business College. Grade schools: Seventh Street, North Anderson, Hiawatha, Lindbergh, Forest Hills, Washington, Central Avenue, Franklin, Shadeland, Hazelwood and Westvale.
How’s that for scratching the surface?
