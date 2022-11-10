In northern Kentucky, Australian native Ken Ham has put together a multimillion-dollar monument to biblical literalism with the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter.
In the 75,000-square-foot Creation Museum, dinosaurs and primitive humans roam side-by-side on a planet created only about 6,000 years ago. The Ark Encounter’s centerpiece is a 510-foot-long replica of Noah’s Ark as outlined in the Genesis flood narrative.
The scientific consensus has different ideas about the foundation of the world.
And then some on the left appear to be just as rigid and inflexible as Ham and those of his ilk.
Among the unsolicited online stuff I regularly encounter are posts from a website by the name of Quora, a question-and-answer format that answers everything you ever wanted to know about whatever.
What I get, however, comes across as loaded questions designed to enable dogmatic liberal minds to debunk much of our conventional wisdom.
Typically leading off is another Australian, Dick Harfield, who lists his credentials as an expert in the historical basis of religion.
Practically, he comes across with something of an agnostic bent, dogmatically debunking just about anything in the Bible that can’t be archeologically authenticated.
Harfield, for instance, insists that individuals the Bible refers to as Adam, Noah, Abraham, Moses and Solomon never existed, there was no Great Flood, the Israelites never were slaves in Egypt, never escaped by crossing the Red Sea nor spent 40 years wandering in the wilderness.
He surmises the Israelite people made up most of their history from before the time of the Babylonian exile to give themselves a national identity.
I have to assume this point of view comes from the dearth of original writings from that period, never mind that very few written documents could even have survived the ravages of time and weather over that many centuries.
Obviously Harfield and similar historians are relying solely on what they are able to dig up. They weren’t there. For that matter, neither were Ham and his fellow travelers.
We have to assume most of the early books of the Bible came from oral tradition.
Theologians have done a good job of defining divine inspiration of the biblical books, but I find it impossible to believe in any verbal dictation from above by a God whom those primitive writers couldn’t begin to comprehend.
And that’s even before language translation comes into the picture.
Bible names usually apply specific meanings; Adam, for instance, literally means “Man.” Likewise in ancient traditions, numbers — such as 3, 4, 7, 10, 12, 40, 666 — have special significance.
Crossing the Red Sea would have been a considerable detour for the escaping Israelites. More likely it was the Reed Sea, at the time a body of water in northern Egypt during the flood season that disappeared occasionally with drying winds.
Getting hung up on interpretations of ancient wisdom and tradition can be confusing. Maybe both sides could learn from listening to each other.