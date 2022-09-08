Six years ago, we purchased what we had reason to believe at our age was our forever car. We still have it. But for several weeks, we were beginning to wonder if we’d have to get in the market again.
With less than 33,000 miles on the odometer of our 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan, we hadn’t even incurred a major repair expense, save for a couple of minor accidents and a tire to replace one of the originals that picked up a hunk of metal.
Then came the day it abruptly died right in the middle of the Walmart parking lot.
The onboard computer, known as a TIPM, had developed a short. Stuff like that happens occasionally. It isn’t cheap to fix, either. We were prepared for that, sort of. What we weren’t prepared for was the collapse of the worldwide supply chain that put our repair on hold for more than 3 ½ months.
The breakdown occurred April 29. After getting the vehicle hauled to the repair shop, I headed for a car rental agency, picking up a midsize SUV with the intent of driving it for the duration.
Then came the news that the part would be on back order for at least two months. Then that got stretched an additional 1 ½ months.
We calculated what the rental would set us back over time. It amounted to thousands and thousands of dollars. My daughter and son-in-law offered to loan us one of their vehicles, coincidentally the one that had been ours before we bought the 2016. I took them up on it and turned in the rental after the first week.
I must admit I pondered whether I’d have to consider another new vehicle. But why? We aren’t planning any more cross-country trips at our age. And car prices have risen dramatically as well. We’d be stuck with years of payments, and the value of even a low-mileage trade-in that wouldn’t run would likely be zilch.
At long last the repair shop obtained the part. It actually was a new-car part, which cost more than the original estimate, but the company was picking up the difference because of the length of time we had been waiting. It felt good to have our car back.
The next morning it wouldn’t start. Not surprisingly, the original equipment battery had gone kaput. We also learned how much battery prices have gone up with today’s inflation.
Our daughter wondered why they didn’t start it up periodically while waiting for the original repair. She forgot about the obvious Catch-22: it was sitting there on the lot because it wouldn’t start in the first place.
It’s been working fine ever since, except for some funky sounds the brakes made until they got worked out. They’ll probably be the next thing to go, along with the tires, considering the original mileage. Such is the high cost of transportation.