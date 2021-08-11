Life isn’t easy in a goldfish bowl.
We see members of royal families terminating their regal responsibilities. Business icons become reclusive. Hollywood celebrities struggle to be relevant and still in control.
Then we see finely tuned world-class athletes imploding, exhibiting recalcitrance or tossing in the sponge, reaching the point where they can’t take the spotlight anymore.
There was Serena Williams’ meltdown in the 2018 U.S. Open that enabled Naomi Osaka to score a massive upset. Then this year it was Osaka’s turn, penalized for skipping a news conference in the French Open that led to her withdrawal as she attempted to collect her mental well-being.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, amid nagging injuries, retired midcareer. Other famous athletes, such as LeBron James and Colin Kaepernick, have lashed out in many ways.
Comes now Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, stunning the sports world by dropping out of several events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics — not because she was hurt but because she felt herself unable to function. She competed only in balance beam, winning bronze.
Predictably, the sports world jumped on it — some hailing her as a hero for protecting her mental well-being, others branding her a quitter for abandoning her team and country at the last moment.
One doesn’t become a world-class athlete without putting in thousands of hours of herculean effort. They don’t just step on the field, court or floor and defy gravity while finding elusive targets seemingly every time. They have earned their accolades.
But they have also picked up crushing attention and adoration. I have often said, for instance, that LeBron James is good and he knows it. Of course he does; King James has been told ever since his high school days he was destined to be the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time). So have Olympic gold medalists, fawned over by the media who openly expect them to keep getting better forever. Biles, for instance, was bluntly asked by a network mogul if there was any way in the world she could lose. How do you answer a question like that?
These athletes, magnificent as their physical performances may be, are human. When they hit the wall, they hit the wall.
“For anyone saying I quit, I didn’t quit … my mind & body are simply not in sync,” Biles said in an Instagram post. She said she has been suffering from the “twisties,” a disorientation you don’t want to have when you are in the middle of a midair somersault.
Bad things can happen 10 or 15 feet in the air when an athlete loses confidence or orientation. Andersonians from 1972 can relate. Anderson High School gymnast Doug Lennartz, practicing on the trampoline, tragically landed wrong and suffered a fatal injury.
Athletes should live up to their own expectations, not of the vicarious desires of others. They are the ones who have sacrificed to become what they have become.
