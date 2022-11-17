Madison County’s representation in the General Assembly will look quite different when the Legislature opens for business in January.
After 24 years, Tim Lanane retired from the state Senate, where he represented District 25 and spent several terms as Democratic leader.
And in Indiana House District 36, Democrat Terri Austin failed in her bid for an 11th term as Republican challenger Kyle Pierce won election to the seat.
Redistricting obviously had a bearing on both. All of Madison County was moved into Senate District 25, where Republican Mike Gaskill, who had served District 26, will represent the new district in the coming legislative session.
Also, Austin’s district had picked up suburban areas that were expected to favor her GOP opponent.
Such are the spoils of a system where the party in the majority traditionally redraws the district maps every decade, a process that has in turn benefited both parties over the years.
Austin’s responsiveness to constituents as well as openness to new ideas had served her well over the years. She was one of few Democrats in the changing Madison County landscape who had bucked an electoral trend toward the other party.
This time, however, the red wave swept her and all other county Democrats out of office, a trend reflected statewide but which didn’t materialize as expected nationally.
Both Lanane and Austin can take pride in the manner they represented their constituents in the General Assembly.
Austin, however, reflected in an interview with this newspaper on her belief that she was the first woman elected to the Indiana House from Madison County. Such was not the case.
I suppose she cannot be blamed for being unaware of Helen Achor Shoemaker, who served more than a generation before Austin won her first term.
Helen, the daughter of the late Anderson College (now University) Vice President Earl Martin, was the widow of former Indiana Supreme Court Justice Harold Achor when she served in the Indiana House from 1968 to 1970.
Her proudest accomplishment was the passage of a state tax credit for charitable contributions to Indiana colleges and universities. She died in 2013 at age 98.
The electoral process keeps moving along as public servants come and go.
Back in the heyday of the United Auto Workers, the Madison County Democratic Party functioned as a well-oiled machine. State government, though often of a Republican bent, frequently leaned Democratic as well.
I recall during my youth when Democrats J.J. Bailey (no relation that I know of) and Robert Rock both were long-term state senators.
Bailey, whom many Anderson High School students had as a social studies teacher, was one of the founders of what is now the Madison County Federal Credit Union.
Rock went on to serve as Indiana lieutenant governor and Anderson mayor.
Now it is left for a new generation to chart the course of our state. I’m sure their predecessors will assure them it won’t be easy.