Football is more than just a contact sport. It is a violent collision of bodies. The rules attempt to make it controlled violence. But sometimes the unexpected happens.
Such was the case Jan. 2 when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. That high-profile match will never be completed.
That was not true on Oct. 24, 1971, when Chuck Hughes of the Detroit Lions died on the field with just over a minute to go. The game was completed after he was rushed from the field.
Longtime local sports fans can remember similar tragedies right here.
In 1967 referee Rolland Baker collapsed and died near the end of Anderson University’s basketball game with Hanover; the game ended right there.
There was the night Highland High School basketball coach Bob Fuller suffered a fatal heart attack at halftime of a game at Lapel in January 1980.
Or Anderson High sophomore Thomas Sawyer, who died after collapsing on the bench during a junior varsity game in January 1985.
Or AHS gymnast Doug Lennartz, who suffered a fatal injury practicing on the trampoline in February 1972.
The games and practices went on, albeit with much less enthusiasm and fresh awareness of life’s priorities.
The difference this time? Maybe we’ve developed a greater sense of what’s really important. Or maybe the fact it happened early in a nationally televised marquee event had a bearing.
The risk of serious injury in football has always been present. But over the course of time, players have grown bigger, stronger and faster.
When Anderson’s Ken Johnson played for the Bengals in the 1970s, he weighed about 265 pounds, one of the heavier players on the Cincinnati defensive line. Today’s linemen on both sides of the ball typically tip the scales at 300 pounds or more.
Hamlin, who played safety for the Bills, is listed at 200 in a position where speed is the prime asset.
Recent emphasis on preventing head injuries has topped the NFL agenda.
Hamlin’s hit of Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, however, appeared to be a clean tackle, though the sudden impact shoved Higgins’ helmet into Hamlin’s chest, eliciting medical speculation as to the cause of the cardiac arrest.
Everyone is expressing relief that Hamlin’s recovery now seems imminent, though it is not hard to believe he may never play football again. But to most observers, that is far from what is most important.
Still, the first question Hamlin asked after waking up was “Who won the game?” Through the physical trauma he had experienced, it never dawned on him that the contest would have been permanently halted on his behalf.
“Yes, you won. You won the game of life,” responded his doctor, though that wasn’t what Hamlin was asking.
Competition thrives in the human spirit. But there is an obvious need for perspective when it comes to what is most important, including life itself.