In the course of our lives, many extraordinary people cross our paths. The recent departure of two more gave me pause for reflection.
When our twin daughters came along in 1973, Bonnie was contacted by a support group of moms in the same situation. Anderson Mothers of Twins Club happened to meet on my regular night off from work, giving her a social and emotional connection with other families with multiple births.
Barbara Dietrich was one of the club’s senior members. She was well known and loved as a longtime physical education teacher and coach in Anderson Community Schools.
And she also had not one but two sets of twins: girls Becky and Debbie and boys Shawn and Vaughn, along with a singleton, Darlene. While our twins were identical, I believe both sets of hers were fraternal.
Barb died Dec. 27 at age 97.
She and Marie Bastine were the senior members of MOTC. Bonnie usually traveled to meetings with Marie, though often Barb would pick up Bonnie on the way to their monthly meetings. Our families got together several times at club recreational gatherings during the year.
As the years passed and situations changed, membership rotated, and we eventually lost touch with the club, which metamorphosed into Madison County Mothers of Multiples, reflecting the inclusion of those moms who had more than two at a time.
Even with everything Barb had going on, she was still active as a volunteer in many endeavors, including RSVP Care Bear, Paramount Theatre, Girl Scouts and Explorers and Special Olympics. She also lost a couple of toes from an accident involving a piece of gym equipment.
The other departure was a woman whose life provided the basis for a television series, “Sue Thomas, F.B. Eye.” Profoundly deaf from infancy, Sue Thomas was the first deaf person to serve as an undercover lipreading specialist for the FBI for three seasons.
Thomas, who developed multiple sclerosis later in life, died Dec. 13 at 72.
We heard Sue tell her story at a conference several years ago at a Gaither Praise Gathering. She discussed her years with the FBI following a childhood in which she learned to become self-sufficient in the absence of the sense of hearing.
Speech therapists helped Thomas develop her voice as well as learn the lipreading for which she became famous.
In her life story, Thomas talked about her mother’s love for music, which she was unable to pass on to her deaf daughter.
Yet Sue discovered an appreciation for music through the sound vibrations, which she demonstrated by singing the Christmas carol, “Silent Night,” with a semblance of relative pitch and tone that she could feel even through the limitations of her handicap.
Two different stories, each with their own unique niche in our memory. And life goes on.