How do you define what a woman is?
Perhaps it's a sign of the times that now-confirmed Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, grilled by senators adversarial to her appointment, was asked to define a woman. Certainly that was reflected in her response that she couldn't offer a definition.
She could have made it less of an issue, of course. A woman can well be defined as an individual born with genetic XX chromosomes (as opposed to one being a Y), as well as possessing the proper package of genital features that mark one as either male or female.
But in today's world, it seems it doesn't end there — it depends on what kind of definition you're looking for.
In this case we're talking specifically about the brouhaha raised by University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, who this year became the first openly transgender woman to win an NCAA Division I national championship in any sport when she took the podium after the women's 500-meter freestyle.
For three years, a guy named Will Thomas had swum for the Penn men's team, contributing but not dominating. After taking a year off — accompanied by hormone therapy — Will returned using the name Lia, joined the women's team, and the rest is indeed history.
The uproar has been considerable, from fans and athletes alike protesting the resulting denial of the opportunity for “true” women to take the top spot.
She has had the surgery and is on hormone suppression medication, which reduces the musculature advantage of the male body. But she is still 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and she didn't have the treatment until basic adulthood had been reached.
More than 20 states have taken action to prevent trans athletes from participating on women's teams on the scholastic level, if not beyond. That includes Indiana, where the General Assembly passed such a ban that was vetoed by Gov. Eric Holcomb as being vulnerable to a legal challenge, although the veto could be overridden in May.
As for the NCAA, a 2011 policy standards ruling allows for transgender participation under specific guidelines.
It is argued that transgender athletes should be entitled to the same participation opportunities as what is referred to as cisgender athletes (those living as the same gender they were born). Others fear the advantage of a genetically male body produces an unlevel playing field.
Creating a separate competition for trans athletes would be a solution, except for one thing: numbers. If about one-half of 1% of the population is transgender, at the high school level that would average about 13 people, per Indiana High School Athletic Association member schools, with the possibility few of them would seek athletic participation.
What we have, then, is a problem our parents never dreamed of. We sit down to discuss the facts of life with our kids, and we begin with the birds and the bees. And now we realize that bees come in three sexes.
Life gets complicated.