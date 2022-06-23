We live in an economy that depends on salesmanship. Unwanted phone calls are understandable. But why is someone on social media so insistent on peddling the vegan way of life to those of us who prefer our animals barbecued?
My dad grew up on a farm. Though by profession he was a teacher of agriculture for most of three decades, he maintained a small family farm during my early childhood.
He loved agriculture. During planting and growing season, he tenderly tended the soil and seedlings. He was equally gentle with his animals, massaging the cows’ udders before hand milking them twice a day. He kept the chicken yard clean, and the laying hens had plenty of feed, grit to digest it and oyster shell to form the shells of the eggs he collected daily.
Our two cows were bred about once a year to keep the milk coming. I learned part of the facts of life watching him help deliver a calf on our farm. Then he’d raise the calves until it was time for butchering. In the era before home freezers, we rented a frozen food locker at a local grocery store where we kept a constant supply of steaks, roasts and hamburger.
Whenever our taste went for chicken (and roast chicken was our normal holiday fare), Dad spared the fowl of choice undue pain with one, seldom more than two, quick whacks of the hatchet. Mom would clean the bird, cut it up and fry it, usually in lard, and we’d have a meal fit for Colonel Sanders.
Homogenization was in its infancy, and Dad used a mechanical separator to separate the cream out of the milk. We made a little extra money selling cream and eggs to the neighbors. And Mom would churn our own fresh butter, Dad drinking the resulting buttermilk.
While once in a while we’d hear of a vegetarian, the word vegan wasn’t even in the lexicon. Apparently a new generation of self-styled animal lovers imagine cows and pigs and chickens shed tears over the thought of being butchered for their meat or their offspring robbed of mother’s milk in favor of the human market. And they brag about the new plant-based creations that mimic real meat.
You know what? I never saw cattle or pigs or chickens cry — although, occasionally, a headless hen would flutter a few steps after the hatchet was applied.
Tons of vegan websites have started appearing on my Facebook page. I delete most of them. But often I can’t resist a sarcastic comment on how good those pitiful cartoon farm animals taste.
To each his own. If vegans think they are helping animals by not eating them, go for it. Not that most of them would ever have been born if the animal agriculture industry did not exist.
As for me, I’ll take my steak medium, if you please.