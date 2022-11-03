We voted early this year.
It’s a new step for us in the changing picture of this nation’s representative democratic process that in years past saw us regularly drop in at our friendly neighborhood precinct on the exact day of the Tuesday after the first Monday in the month of November — or May, depending on whether it was a general or primary election.
It was the first day the satellite voting centers were open for voting, though the Madison County Government Center had been accepting voters earlier.
We got in and out in just a few minutes, though the line at the voting center at Cross Roads United Methodist Church was beginning to get busy by the time we finished.
I never really liked the idea of voting early. There was always something sacrosanct about casting ballots on the designated day every year (or two) along with nearly all other voters in the country.
It added meaning to the campaign period leading up to Election Day along with seemingly guarding against the possibility of stuffing the ballot box by, as the snide saying goes, voting early and often.
Of course, having to wait for the last day was often considered restrictive to those for whom voting on a single given day might bring the inability to physically present themselves at the polling place during the hours it was open.
Absentee ballots obviated that difficulty, provided a good reason could be offered for using that system.
The move to early voting hours has been in process for quite a few years now. But the big push came during the COVID pandemic two years ago when innovations such as mail-in voting, drop boxes and “no-fault” absentee ballots (mailed out unsolicited to most prospective voters) came on the scene in a big way.
The predictable result was a drastic difference in how votes were counted, bringing charges of fraud from sore losers and allegations of “the big lie” from sore winners.
Bonnie was incapacitated at the time and voted absentee. I held out for Election Day, which turned out to be chaotic locally because not enough new voting machines were available due to the incomplete switch from precinct voting to voting centers.
Thus, most others and I cooled our heels in line for more than a couple of hours waiting to cast our ballots.
I shall miss the idea of simply walking a couple of blocks to vote at my own precinct. But the idea of facing a line at the National Guard Armory or another voting center on Election Day seems unworkable for the foreseeable future, given Bonnie’s mobility problems and my advancing age.
So we’ll just have to do our homework a little earlier than we used to before heading to the nearest early voting center.
You still have time to cast your ballot at any voting location in Madison County. If not, don’t squawk about the results of the election.