Social media has changed even our thinking about the meaning of celebrations such as Christmas.
Making the rounds is a four-year-old Twitter post by Megan West offering an additional verse to the classic Christmas song, “Mary Did You Know,” by Mark Lowry and Buddy Greene. It declares irreverently that “Mary freaking knew” all that her baby boy would become, pointing as evidence to chapter 1 of the book of Luke, while bringing sexism into the picture as well.
She refers, of course, to what has been called the Magnificat, in which Mary declares, “My soul doth magnify the Lord,” as well as her cousin Elizabeth’s declaration that she was blessed among women.
But what did she know? And, as the Watergate investigators so often asked, when did she know it?
Being told as a teenager, and still a virgin to boot, that she was pregnant, and that the father was the Holy Spirit of God, surely must have boggled her young mind, angelic assurance aside. The whirlwind sequence of events certainly gave her plenty to ponder over the coming years.
And we get future glimpses into the picture over time.
Twelve years down the road, young Jesus loses himself in the temple at Jerusalem, where his parents discover him effectively educating the religious leaders of the day. “Did you not know I must be about my father’s business?” is his only explanation.
Next he’s seen at a wedding, where his mother implores him to do something about the depleted supply of wine, prompting his first recorded miracle.
Along the road his teachings alienate some important people, and Mary along with Jesus’ brothers attempt to talk to him, an act some observers have interpreted to mean an attempt to put him away. His reply effectively was a refusal to cooperate.
Did Mary know? It must have been a 33-year journey for her as, in the words of Luke, she “Kept all these things and pondered them in her heart.”
Biblical historians have concluded that Luke relied heavily on Mary’s recollections in putting together his gospel, and that Matthew and Mark (or whoever the actual authors were) may have depended to a degree on them for theirs as well.
It would seem a glib reflection from West comes across as more of a reaction to the words of Lowry, whose thoughts typically carry an off-the-wall profundity that belies his ever-present attention-getting humor.
In this case “Mary did you know” can be seen as just as much rhetorical as negative.
How could Mary have comprehended the Creator sending a manifestation into the world as a tiny baby, and that such a child would grow among regular people to communicate the love designed to bind an often chaotic world together? It is, as another recent Christmas song proclaims, the “Glorious Impossible.”
May the message Mary pondered come alive in us during this Christmas season.
