Which of the following groups do you think is trusted the least in today’s world: doctors, lawyers, cops, big business, preachers or politicians? How you answer that may say as much about you as about the groups in question.
In this COVID world, there seems to be a running war between the medical profession and a significant segment of politicians. Somehow big business gets dragged into it as well, and certain members of the clergy seem to weigh in on one side of the political spectrum or the other.
As for the war on alleged police brutality, that’s another story. And so are members of the legal profession, about whom Shakespeare wrote in Henry VI, Part II: “The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.”
For my money, probably the most distrusted group is politicians. And it certainly doesn’t help the cause when the nation’s top pol goes on television crying crocodile tears and wailing something like, “Please get vaccinated. End of message.”
Now about the wonderful world of medicine. In a recent column, I commented about full Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approval of COVID vaccinations, seen by the medical profession (as well as somewhere around half the politicians) as a key step in combating the pandemic.
I was called on it by a reader, who insisted only emergency approval had been granted. She was half right; full approval is still pending at this writing for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. But Pfizer is now fully approved by the CDC.
The same day, the CDC recommended both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which both work the same way, over J&J because of concern over rare instances of blood clots observed in some recipients.
Distrust of doctors dates to antiquity, when knowledge of how the human body works was in its infancy. Even in George Washington’s time, standard procedure for certain maladies called for bloodletting as a way of getting infection out of the body.
We’ve come light years since then, even in the last half century. When my mom had her gall bladder taken out, she was cut wide open. By the time I had mine out a couple of decades later, they poked three holes in my belly, took it out and released me from the hospital the next day. Since then two of my daughters have had gall bladder surgery, and it was a same-day, nearly drive-through procedure.
So who am I going to listen to when it comes to my health? Even with the nation’s top docs changing their minds almost daily when new information comes in, it’s evident to me they are more in touch with immunology and such matters than is a politician testing the winds of public opinion on what best enhances the chances of re-election.
If they say vaccines are safe and effective and more likely to keep you alive and well than not, who am I to argue?
