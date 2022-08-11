As the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA women’s basketball league compete this season, the future of their missing 6-feet-9-inch star center, Brittney Griner, hangs on the judicial and political process half a world away in Russia.
In a strange but somehow all too familiar turn of events, Griner has been imprisoned since February when she arrived to play in the Russian Premier League during the WNBA off-season — despite official travel warnings — only to be arrested after cartridges containing less than a gram of hashish oil were found in her luggage (about three-hundredths of an ounce).
Legal for medicinal purposes in the United States, it’s a no-no in Russia. She received a 9-year sentence for drug smuggling after a judge rejected her leniency plea.
Griner, armed with a doctor’s approval for medical use of cannabis to treat pain that is integral to the pounding a body takes in professional basketball, pleaded guilty while insisting she didn’t intend to break the law (caution under the circumstances is another matter). A drug test also came up clean.
For something so seemingly trivial to become an international incident seems ludicrous were it not for the side stories that turn it into a major episode.
First, Russia’s treatment of the case in today’s world situation makes it an obvious political ploy. The State Department charged that she was wrongfully detained, and a prisoner swap has been formally proposed, though Russia is pushing for quiet talks.
Other aspects of Griner’s life have drawn mixed reviews. She is in her second lesbian marriage and has been a vocal opponent of playing the national anthem at sporting events, absenting herself from the floor during it.
Outspoken supporters have co-opted the situation to bemoan the difference in salaries between the WNBA and the men’s NBA, profitability figures notwithstanding. While the NBA average salary is $8 million a year, the WNBA’s is closer to $120,000.
Thus, say critics, WNBA players are “forced” to play overseas during the off-season to make a living. Wait, what? With a reported salary of $227,900, Griner needs to moonlight?
Griner appeared not to have given up entirely on her home country, pleading for President Biden to expedite a solution. Some of sports’ top names have rushed to her support, including Megan Rapinoe, Billie Jean King, Steph Curry, Sue Bird and of course LeBron James. All of which, along with about 200 rubles, will get you a bottle of vodka in Moscow.
The ball is in Russia’s court. We know how that goes. Some around here will recall the late then-Anderson University Professor Dr. Tom Pappas’ excursion to the former Soviet Union in the 1960s when the Hungarian revolution broke out. Pappas made the mistake of voicing his opinion on the subject and found himself sent home prematurely.
As for Griner, the strains of “The Star-Spangled Banner” just might sound pretty good right about now.