Funny thing, I don’t feel a bit older now than I did when I wrote my first column decades ago. At least until I try to walk, talk, climb stairs or take a deep breath. Or remember why I came in the room in the first place.
Four days ago I celebrated, more or less, my 80th birthday. It’s a milestone the majority of people don’t reach. I’ve lived in eight decades, two centuries, been under 14 presidents and had one wife.
I’m in good company. Celebrities such as Lily Tomlin, Ali MacGraw, Francis Ford Coppola, Lee Majors, Brent Musburger, Dick Vitale and Carl Yastrzemski all turned 8-0 this year, and Tina Turner joins us next month.
I’ve also joined eight cousins as members of the 80s generation. Twelve others are no longer with us. Five more cousins have yet to reach this lofty plateau.
The year 1939 was notable in history. Pope Pius XI died and was replaced by Pope Pius XII. New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig reached the end of his 2,130-consecutive-games playing streak and subsequently was diagnosed with ALS, which now commonly bears his name. The Wizard of Oz premiered in Hollywood. And the clouds of war were gathering in Europe and Asia as Hitler’s invasion of Poland touched off World War II.
The more things change, the more they remain the same. If you think today’s immigration crisis is different, take note. Due in part to U.S. efforts at neutrality in the looming world conflict, on June 7 a ship containing 907 Jewish refugees was denied permission to land in Florida. Forced to return to Europe, many of its passengers were reported to have died in the Nazi death camps during the Holocaust.
A year later the military draft was reinstituted in the United States. Fortunately for my dad, it did involve him. He had served in World War I, winning a Distinguished Service Cross but coming out of it with a partial disability. Besides, he was 44 years old when I was born.
I was 2 years old on the Day of Infamy when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. Few people remain alive who can remember the actual day; I only remember hearing about it in retrospect. I do remember hearing radio announcements that “the war is over” on VE Day in 1945, along with cautions it wasn’t really over until after the atom bombs were dropped on Japan a few weeks later.
I came into this world before most people had heard of air conditioning, television, computers, automatic transmissions, superhighways or Teflon. Our moms washed our clothes on wringer washers and hung them on a clothesline to dry. My second home was in the country, coming equipped with hand-pumped well water and an outhouse.
It makes me wonder what kind of world our descendants will experience.
