COVID-19, the scourge of the 2020s, has disrupted life as we know it. If we have symptoms of the disease, we are urged to isolate ourselves and prepare for the worst, unless of course we are fully vaccinated. Then, we are warned, we only have to prepare for the worse.
Let’s face it. Even the experts are tiptoeing through the minefield on this one. Numerous sources have compiled a list of symptoms that supposedly tell us we may already have had the virus and not known it. That list is endless. You may have had COVID, we are told, if ...
You have high blood pressure. You have low blood pressure. Fever. Low temperature. A dry cough. A productive cough. A “bad cold” that lingers. Flulike symptoms. Back pain. Joint pain. Foot pain. Jaw or facial pain. Headache. Aching bones. Neck pain. Chest pain. Abdominal pain. Sore throat. Mouth or tongue sores. Painful scalp, along with dry scalp or dandruff. Have we covered all possible sources of pain?
Weight gain. Weight loss. Sleeping more. Trouble sleeping. Chills and fever. Chills without fever. Dry throat. Excessive salivation. Phlegm in the throat. Bronchitis. Sinus infection. Thrush. Muscle cramps. Dehydration. Tremors or shakiness. Neuropathy in feet or hands. Tachycardia. Heart palpitations. And to boot: changing symptoms.
There are the classic indicators, such as loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, chest tightness or fatigue. But it doesn’t stop there.
Conjunctivitis. Anemia. Herpes. Acid reflux. Urinary tract infection. Eye styes. Goiter. Muscle twitching. Constant thirst. Rash. Dry eyes. Clogged ears. Congestion and runny nose. Postnasal drip. Blurry vision. Hair loss. Night sweats. Diarrhea. Dizziness, nausea, vomiting and fainting. Floaters or flashes of light. Tinnitus. Dry, peeling skin. Hormone imbalances. Dry, cracked lips. Low blood oxygen. Memory problems.
I guess it goes without saying that any or all combinations of these would tend to produce sadness, confusion, irritability and make it hard to be active.
Judging from all the possible symptoms on that list (and a few more I didn’t have room for), I must surely have encountered the virus at some time or other. In fact, I must have had it before it was even known to exist, since I’ve had a long history of some of the above.
One source of these supposed COVID symptoms said they were gleaned from studies of thousands of patients who had been diagnosed with the virus, listing all the symptoms they had reported surrounding their experiences.
What seems to me more likely is that various conditions more closely associated with some of the symptoms tend to compromise the immunity, leaving the patient vulnerable to a COVID invasion. Then the whole thing is blamed on a virus on which even the world’s medical gurus are still trying to get a handle.
Is it any wonder that the esteemed Dr. Fauci has fast been earning the derisive title of the world’s best wafflemaker?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.