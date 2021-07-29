My love for biographies is well known among my family and friends. When Anderson University Dean Emeritus Barry Callen announced publication of a treatise on AU’s fifth president, my family saw to it that I got the volume.
“John S. Pistole: Searching for Integrity & Faith” (Emeth Press, Anderson University Press, 2020) is available on Amazon. It chronicles the journey of Pistole through his growing-up years in Anderson, obtaining a law degree, aspirations of a career with the FBI, climbing to its second highest post, heading up the Transportation Security Administration, then returning to his roots as Anderson University’s chief executive.
As always, Callen went deep into the subject, though necessarily skimming over details of national security concerns involved in Pistole’s FBI years.
While most of his career was spent in government service, Pistole’s heritage has always been heavy on the educational side. His father, Hollis, taught at Anderson School of Theology, while mother, Elizabeth, taught at Anderson High School. John’s three older siblings — Cindy Poikonen, Carole Greenwalt and his brother, David — all became teachers.
Life didn’t always fall into place for the younger Pistoles, who each had things to work through. In John’s case, he drifted into the party scene in high school, even while showing promise as an athlete.
The crossroads came during his senior year in high school when he was seriously injured in an auto accident, breaking his neck but making a miraculous recovery. He considers it a pivotal point in his life.
His chances for a major athletic scholarship gone, he enrolled in what was then Anderson College. His recovery was complete enough to excel in basketball and tennis, and he was named the school’s outstanding senior athlete.
John entered law practice but soon aspired to government service with the FBI. He worked his way up fast, working on human trafficking in Minneapolis, taking on the mob bosses in New York City, working in Washington, Indianapolis and Boston. Eventually he became deputy director under Robert Mueller, then was selected to head the TSA in 2010.
The call to become president of Anderson University came in 2014 on the retirement of James Edwards. Callen even managed to inject my name into the book, my column’s headline playing off his name: “Pistole takes aim at preserving AU tradition of excellence.”
The book points out that every step of the way included the involvement of his wife, Kathy Harp, daughter of a Church of God pastor in Washington. It is interesting to note that Kathy kept her birth name after marriage as a mark of family identity at a time when the practice was much less in vogue than today.
Throughout his career, Pistole has been anything but flamboyant or overbearing. He has insisted on integrity, and the book indicates he found it each step of the way. He exemplifies the servant leadership slogan AU has attempted to communicate throughout its century-plus of existence.
