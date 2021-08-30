The new COVID virus is raging in this country; more than 600,000 Americans have died from the COVID virus. Many thousands of those lives could have been saved if it wasn't for this old conservative, cowardly political system in this country, with politicians afraid to make a decision to save lives.
The schools are open now in the hottest part of the year; it's hard on the small kids. We need a state law that all kindergarten through 12th grade classes will start the Tuesday after Labor Day, and the school year will end the last Friday in May. Parents should not have to pay any money to enroll their kids in school. They have already paid those taxes.
We hear the state government talking about all the money they have, no the state doesn't have anything they have $3 billion of our tax dollars, a lot of that is the federal stimulus money that is supposed to help the people of Indiana.
The Ssate needs to pay a $20,000 tax-free bonus to hospital workers, nursing home workers, grocery store workers, emergency dispatch workers and others that qualify.
The county got $25 million in stimulus money. I am sure the lady that put a new driveway in on Eighth Street and Oxford Road and when it rains the water stands at the end of the driveway. A couple thousand dollars of paving would solve the problem. The people at 632 Oxford Road, where the drain is causing sinkholes in their yard, could use a little help, too.
Indiana, what's in your wallet ($3) billion of our money.
Jim Janes Sr., Anderson
