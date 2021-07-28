Almost daily, and usually when I least expect it, my office phone rings and a local woman asks me one question.
“Can you tell me what time the Cubs play?”
Thanks to my frequent caller, part of my morning routine is to check the Scoreboard page and see how the Cubs are doing and make a mental note of when they play next.
I’ve never been what you’d call a sports fan, but baseball and the Chicago Cubs hold a nostalgic place in my heart.
I grew up in western Pennsylvania, but with one foot firmly planted in the Hoosier state. My mom was from South Bend, and I spent many summers visiting family in that area.
In South Bend, most baseball fans cheer for the Cubs or the White Sox. My grandmother is a Sox fan.
My grandfather, Forrest “Woody” Miller, was a sports writer for the South Bend Tribune. Although I never took an interest in sports writing, he was an inspiration to me getting into the field of journalism.
Grandpa Woody used to take me to Coveleski Stadium (now known as Four Winds Field) when he covered South Bend’s minor league baseball team. They were then the South Bend White Sox. Later they became the Silver Hawks, an affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and now they are the South Bend Cubs.
One summer, my uncle visited Pennsylvania to cheer on the Cubs against the Pirates at Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Stadium. During the traditional seventh inning stretch singing of “Take Me Out To The Ball Game,” I, along with most of the crowd, sang “root root root for the Pirates” while Uncle Matt belted out “Cubbies!”
If memory serves me well, the Pirates won that game.
After the game, we stayed in our seats and waited for the crowd to clear out. From the fifth level, I saw Cubs catcher Joe Girardi, leaving the field. With Uncle Matt’s encouragement, I yelled, “Hey, Joe!”
Girardi, who is now manager for the Philadelphia Phillies, looked up and waved at me with his catcher’s mask.
Growing up, I considered Indiana to be my second home, and I am now delighted to call it my home. Last year, I bought a house in Edgewood with red doors and blue shutters. The previous owner must’ve been a Cubs fan.
Being prepared for my caller’s questions about the Cubs’ schedule has actually made me better at my job as a newspaper editor.
In the digital age, there must be easier ways to find out when the Cubs play than by calling the local newspaper, but I’ll never tell.
I’m happy to oblige a fellow Cubs fan.
