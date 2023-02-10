Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain ride took its final plunge in January. The ride is getting an overhaul and will reopen in 2024 as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, based on the 2009 film “The Princess and the Frog.”
Since 1992, Splash Mountain has been themed after a movie that few children of today have seen, the controversial “Song of the South,” released in 1946.
For decades, “Song of the South” has been treated by Disney as the cousin we just don’t talk about. It has never seen a home video release in the United States, and it is unavailable to stream.
I saw it during its last theatrical release in 1986, and I have an old VHS copy that was made for European sales.
So what’s so bad about this movie?
Based on “Uncle Remus Stories,” a collection of African folktales compiled by Joel Chandler Harris, the movie is a mix of live-action and animated sequences and stars James Baskett as Uncle Remus, who tells of the adventures of Brer Rabbit outwitting and outrunning Brer Fox and Brer Bear.
In many ways, the movie was groundbreaking in terms of animation and the casting of a Black lead in a noncomedic role. Baskett received an honorary Academy Award for his role, making him the first Black man to receive an Oscar.
However, this is overshadowed by the fact that the film’s star was unable to attend his own premier in Atlanta, where movie theaters were segregated by law.
The movie has also been criticized for its use of racist tropes, including exaggerated African-American dialect, stereotypes and an idyllic view of life on the plantation, although it is set in the Reconstruction era.
Uncle Remus recalls a time in the past when humans and animals lived closer together and everything was just better. As Remus is elderly, it doesn’t take a math wizard to know that he was almost certainly a slave during this “better” time that the character describes.
When I rode Splash Mountain in 2016, I felt a wave of nostalgia when I saw Brer Rabbit, Brer Fox and Brer Bear.
I noticed that the characters could be seen only within the ride and on posters near the line. There were no park actors portraying those characters, which is just one more reason why a change to Splash Mountain is long overdue.
Disney has essentially retired the characters and allowed them to fade into obscurity.
“Song of the South” should be available for adults who want to watch it for the sake of nostalgia or history.
But there is no reason for an attraction marketed primarily to children to feature elements from an obscure movie that contains racist tropes.
Thanks for the memories, Brer Rabbit, and happy retirement.