Jim Meyer column: This sucker knows not all that glitters is gold

As the saying goes, “There’s a sucker born every minute,” and there seem to be new scams developing each day in hopes of swindling a sucker out of his or her hard-earned dollars.
I’ve received emails from people claiming to be Nigerian royalty, Chinese bankers and dying old ladies, all claiming they want to give me money. I once took a phone call from someone with a heavy Russian accent who claimed to be working for the U.S. government and wanted to award me $5,000 for being a good citizen and paying all my bills on time. Apparently, he didn’t know me very well.
In case it isn’t obvious, all of these contacts were from scammers, modern-day con men who make you an offer you can’t refuse in order to get you to send them money.
As a recent transplant to the Anderson area, I’ve been in the market for a house to rent. The house hunting was interesting, to say the least. I noticed that there is no shortage of rentals for very affordable prices. But not all that glitters is gold.
I spoke to one company that gave me a key code to go and view the house on my own. I wonder how long I could’ve squatted there before someone took notice. I spoke with another company that wouldn’t even show me a house until I had submitted an application (for a fee) and had it approved. Call me overly cautious, but I don’t pay a penny without seeing the product.
Then, I found an offer that was so good, well, it was almost too good.
I found a house in Fishers advertised online for $600 a month, surprisingly low for the location and quality. I sent an email expressing interest.
When I took a drive by the house, something seemed amiss.
The house was real, all right, and every bit as nice as what the picture portrayed. But the houseplants in the front window led me to believe that someone was living there and had no plans to move anytime soon.
The next day, I received a long and rambling email from someone who claimed to be the owner of the house. The person also claimed to be a Lutheran pastor who was doing missionary work in Nairobi with his wife for the next six years.
“Grace and peace to you from God our Father, through Jesus Christ our Lord and risen Savoir, amen,” the message began.
I found it strange that a Christian pastor would misspell the word savior. The missionary couple was apparently looking for a good “God-fearing” family to move into the home while they are away on the world’s longest mission trip.
Had I been just the sucker this scammer was seeking, I might have paid a deposit, only to find out that I had actually just made a one-time donation to the Church of the Scam.
By the time I went online to report this listing, I found that it had already been reported and removed from the website, hopefully before anyone got hustled.
A few days later, I connected with a good landlord and found a place to call home here in Anderson. I believe that most people will do the right thing most of the time, but we will always have to keep an eye out for the dishonorable few.
Be careful out there.
Follow News Editor Jim Meyer on Twitter @jimmeyer1980. Contact him at jim.meyer@heraldbulletin.com or 765-648-4230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.