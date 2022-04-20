This past winter, a video on social media showing the Anderson High School mascot and maiden performing a pregame routine made national headlines.
It was displayed without context and portrayed the routine as students making sport of Native Americans.
In reality, this dance routine is over 70 years old and was authored by Native Americans for Anderson High, with regalia purchased from Native American tribes. The “Indian” mascot itself is nearly 100 years old.
Both the mascot and the name are honored traditions within the Anderson community and seek to honor the strength and bravery of the Native American people.
The 1950s, when the current mascot and maiden routines were developed, as some might remember, was the peak time for Western movies that often portrayed cowboys and Indians.
And, if you were to go back and watch some of these movies, you would see a strong resemblance to the regalia worn by the current Anderson High School mascot and maiden.
This part of Indiana has extensive ties to Native American history. The city of Anderson was named for a former Chief of the Delaware tribe.
From streets that are named for Native American tribes, the Lenape bike trail, Mounds State Park and the city’s logo, you can’t make it far in Anderson without seeing Native American iconography.
The city even hosts the Andersontown Powwow, a local celebration of Native American culture and education. And, we are in Indiana, or the “Land of Indians.”
Is any of this correct and honorable? Are we honoring a legacy, or are we harming the very Native Americans we seek to celebrate?
These are questions we, as a school corporation, will be addressing in the coming months with respect to our high school traditions.
Anderson Community Schools is in the process of using an internal focus group to identify all the ways in which we are using the “Indian” name and Indian imagery.
Once our review is completed later this month, we will share a report with the Delaware Tribe of Indians, along with the Delaware Nation, to seek their input on how we best move forward.
Throughout this process, we have maintained open lines of communication with the leadership of both tribes.
We will also seek external input from the community.
Because Anderson schools operate within the larger community, those opinions are also important to us. Traditions in Anderson run deep, and because so many identify with past traditions, the community needs to have a say in the process.
As many of you have read in the news or on social media, the Delaware tribes want an immediate change. But this cannot be an overnight process. One hundred years of tradition cannot be modified in a single day.
Traditions take time to both build and change.
I ask for your patience as we very carefully work toward a path for what is right, for what is just and for what can honor our traditions and history in the most respectful way possible.