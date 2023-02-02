A year ago, I sat in a hospital room, holding my brother’s hand as he was dying.
It was the end of one journey for us. He had fought a long, hard and brutal war with esophageal cancer. He battled until he could battle no more.
Then he died.
When I left the hospital after he’d breathed his last, I began my next journey — a voyage into the sea of grief. I had lost people before, but never quite like this.
Never my kid brother.
I had thought I was prepared. I had been going with him to doctor visit after doctor visit for nearly 18 months. I had told him that I would be with him to the end. I listened to the doctors. I knew how things would turn out.
I thought I had steeled myself for the moment when I would have to let go.
I believed I was ready.
I was wrong.
That was the first lesson the voyage into the sea of grief taught me. I learned that no matter how hard we work to guard ourselves, grief ambushes us. It catches us by surprise, unaware and undefended.
In the days after my brother died, there were times when my thoughts drifted to him. When I swam back from the depths of memory, I found that, somehow, hours rather than minutes had floated by.
There were other lessons.
One was that grief settles into us. It takes up residence within our skin, even within the sinkholes of thoughts that we try to keep hidden from others — and sometimes even from ourselves.
Grief has been called a constant companion, but it’s more than that. It is like a second self, as much a part of us as a limb or an organ. It pulses when our hearts beat and draws its breath from the workings of our lungs.
Grief also alters us.
I look at life differently than I did before I began this journey. I am more fully conscious of the finite quality of this life. This has made me more patient regarding some things and less patient regarding others.
I’m not saying this has made me better or wiser or stronger. If there is one thing grief teaches, it is a certain humility. We learn, in our grief, the vast scope of the things we cannot change or affect but must simply accept.
For long weeks after my brother died, I found myself thinking that, if I were just a little smarter, a little tougher, willing to work a little harder, I would be able to find some way to turn things around.
The strength of my will always had been a force I relied on. Most obstacles in life I either could power through or figure my way around.
By my will ran into an immovable wall in that hospital room.
No matter how hard I worked, how tough I was or how smart I was, there was no turning this around. I just would have to live with it.
I also learned that grief abides.
The cliché is that time heals all wounds. That’s not true.
At least not when it comes to grief.
Time creates space to make our peace with grief — to realize that it always will be with us — but it does not heal grief. It does not make it go away.
We still love those we love. We still miss them when they’re gone.
Grief is like an island in the middle of a river. The water that is our lives flows all around that island. Sometimes, it even may flow over it.
But the island remains.
It has become part of our geography.
That may not be a bad thing.
Because grief also unites us.
No matter how we vote or pray or where we come from, we all know loss. We all know grief.
Some of the best conversations I have had in my life have happened in the year since my brother died. They have been with others who grieve. Those conversations remind us of the kinship we share as we sail forth through life.
My brother has been gone from this life for a year.
I miss him.
I always will.
Somehow, there is comfort in that.