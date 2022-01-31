Justice Stephen Breyer’s decision to retire from the U.S. Supreme Court was as inevitable as sunset.
The new political realities of how jurists make it to the nation’s high court forced Breyer’s hand. To delay any longer risked having another hard-right ideologue appointed to take the justice’s place.
That’s because the new “nuclear-option” system of selecting justices rewards intransigence and discourages both compromise and cooperation. The result of this new normal has been the establishment of a Supreme Court in which the public increasingly has lost confidence in it as an impartial dispenser of justice.
That is a pity, not just for the court’s sake but for ours.
Any decrease in the esteem in which the nation’s highest bench is held is accompanied by a decrease in respect for the rule of law.
The old rules for selecting justices encouraged the party in power to choose nominees who would resemble consensus candidates. Through the filibuster and other devices designed to protect minority rights, the weaker party had many ways to jam the gears if a nominee was considered too extreme.
That changed a little more than a decade ago.
Then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, grew frustrated with the ways Republicans were holding up President Barack Obama’s judicial nominations. Reid’s opposite number — U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky — had vowed to do everything he could to make Obama’s presidency a failure and Obama a one-term president.
Reid’s response was to craft what came to be known as the “nuclear option.” It was a way to step around the old rules and move judicial appointments forward. It was to be used only in rare circumstances.
As is his habit, McConnell took this permission to jaywalk as an invitation to commit robbery.
When he became Senate majority leader, McConnell imagined a new “rule” that presidents could not nominate Supreme Court justices in election years and used it to deny Obama nominee Merrick Garland even a hearing. Then McConnell did an about-face to stack the court with three uber-conservative Supreme Court appointments, two of which came in election years.
Perhaps the most egregious of them was Justice Amy Coney Barrett, whom McConnell and his fellow Republican senators rammed through in the waning days of the 2020 presidential election, when then-President Donald Trump trailed in the polls and was headed for a decisive defeat.
The Barrett episode likely weighed on Breyer’s mind.
The vacancy Barrett filled was created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg, who had battled cancer for years, ignored all calls for her to step down when a Democratic president could have nominated her successor.
By staying on the bench until she died, Ginsburg made it possible for Trump and McConnell to elevate a successor as justice who is determined to undo many of the achievements in which Ginsburg and her admirers took the most pride. Ginsburg’s stubbornness in the face of reality and mortality is the one small taint on her otherwise entirely admirable legacy.
Breyer doubtless wanted to avoid a similar fate.
His departure marks the closing of an era.
He was nominated for his first judicial appointment by a Democratic president, Jimmy Carter, in 1980. That nomination could have been derailed by Carter’s successor in the White House, Republican Ronald Reagan, when Carter lost the presidential election that year.
Reagan, though, chose to take the high road.
Breyer’s tenure on the bench has been marked by both civility and pragmatism, two qualities that grow ever rarer in American life. He wanted to make the law more sensible for Americans, he said.
President Joe Biden, a Democrat, promised to appoint a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court in Breyer’s place. If the president can make good on his promise, that will represent a significant moment in American history.
But the significance will be largely symbolic. The reality is that McConnell’s court-packing efforts have been disturbingly successful. The next justice will be part of a decided minority on that once-august bench.
If, though, this next justice is able to inspire Americans to hold the Supreme Court once again in high regard, that will be something to see.
It also will be something to wish for.
