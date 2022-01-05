U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, has lost her perch on Twitter.
When she wasn’t using it to chirp inanities, she devoted herself to screeching insanities. This, after all, was the woman who once posted that some wildfires out West were caused by “Jewish space lasers” built and funded by the Rothschilds. She also has argued that Zionists were pushing Muslim immigration to Europe as part of a giant conspiracy to outbreed white people.
(Yes, in addition to acting mad as a hatter, Rep. Greene also seems to be a thoroughgoing bigot. She rarely has a decent word to say about anyone with a pigmentation, faith or ethnic orientation that is different from hers.)
It wasn’t these venomous lunacies that prompted Twitter to suspend her personal account. No, it was the deadly absurdities she spouted about COVID-19 that spurred the social media giant to act.
What did Greene tweet about COVID?
Well, among other things, she said that the coronavirus wasn’t dangerous. (More than 800,000 Americans — or, rather, the friends and family members who mourn their deaths — disagree. As do the facts themselves.)
She also said that vaccines were failing. (They aren’t. That’s why more than 90% of those hospitalized or dying from COVID are unvaccinated.)
Her last strike, according to Twitter’s representatives, was a Tweet in which she charged that there were “extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths.” (In fact, the numbers are lower than for almost any other vaccine. What is known is that the vaccine has saved more than 1 million American lives and prevented 10 million hospitalizations, according to thoroughly vetted and researched medical analyses.)
Greene, predictably, has reacted to her banning from Twitter with fury and conspiracy theories. She’s argued that communist Democrats are behind it.
That’s a standard tactic for her. In her world, she alters the great line from the Janis Joplin/Kris Kristofferson classic “Me and Bobby McGee.”
Instead of “Freedom’s just another word for nothin’ left to lose,” Taylor cheeps, “Freedom’s just another word for finding someone else to blame.”
She also argues that her banning is an assault on free speech.
This, too, is not a shock. Greene’s understanding of the First Amendment is clearly as shallow as a puddle during the height of a summer drought.
No media entity is obligated to give a platform to anyone who wants it. Much as I might wish it could be otherwise, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Fox News and The New Yorker are under no obligation to publish or air my every utterance.
It’s their platform — their newspaper, their newscast, their magazine — and they get to choose who and what they present upon it.
They don’t even have to give a reason for not publishing or airing someone, because, again, it belongs to them.
That alone gives Twitter the legal right to do what it did.
But there’s another reason Twitter may have acted as it did.
What Greene said about COVID was not true. People who listened to her — who made the mistake of taking her seriously — were and are far more likely to get sick and perhaps die. Perhaps some already have.
Twitter and its attorneys may have considered that. They may have wondered: What would happen if a grieving spouse, child or sibling of someone who let Greene guide him or her decided to sue?
Twitter is worth billions — a fat target.
Maybe the executives decided that giving a platform to statements they know not to be true wasn’t a smart business decision.
Because lying isn’t constitutionally protected. If it were, we wouldn’t have laws against libel, defamation and misrepresentation.
Doubtless, Marjorie Taylor Greene can’t and won’t see it that way. With her acute need to see herself as the persecuted rather than the persecutor, she wants to present herself as a warrior for the First Amendment.
She isn’t one, of course.
Free speech isn’t under attack here.
Lying is.
As it should be.
