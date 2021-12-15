INDIANAPOLIS — When U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issues a warning, the other conservative members of the nation’s high bench would be wise to pay attention.
Roberts, after all, has shown himself to be a canny and determined defender of both the court’s stature and the Republican Party’s interests.
One of his decisions that most rankled rabid conservative partisans — his 2012 affirmation of the Affordable Care Act — likely saved the GOP from disaster in that election year. Stripping millions of voters of their health care not long before they cast their ballots is not a plan for political success, regardless of what firebreathers on the right might believe.
But, more important, with his deciding vote, Roberts also reaffirmed the Supreme Court’s role as the ultimate arbiter of constitutional principle. He made clear that he did not see himself as a kind of John Marshall in reverse, a figure who waived rather than established the court’s position of final authority on fundamental matters.
That’s why Roberts is sounding alarms now. It comes amid the wrangling over a new Texas abortion law that turns the task of curtailing rights that are constitutionally guaranteed — at least for now — over to bounty hunters and vigilantes.
Much of the attention on these court battles thus far has focused on the pointed but pertinent dissents from the court’s liberal members — particularly that of Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” Sotomayor asked during oral arguments over another state law, this one from Mississippi, aimed at attacking reproductive rights.
The justice’s argument is aimed at the way people view the court. She contends, persuasively, that a public that once saw the Supreme Court as a dispassionate interpreter of the Constitution and enduring notions of liberty and self-governance soon will see the high bench as just a collection of political hacks seeking partisan gains, however fleeting those gains may be.
Roberts’ concern, not surprisingly, is more measured but even more sweeping. He fears that the nation’s justices are on the verge of discarding the court’s status as the final authority on questions of constitutional principle.
He’s afraid his conservative colleagues will force upon him the role he’s always rejected, that of being the chief justice who rejected Marshall’s signal achievement in Marbury v. Madison and returned the court to a position of relative irrelevance (the ruling established that federal courts could overturn a congressional act that violated the Constitution).
That’s why, in his dissent in Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson, Roberts cited a Supreme Court ruling from the early days of the republic.
“If the legislatures of the several states may, at will, annul the judgments of the courts of the United States, and destroy the rights acquired under those judgments, the Constitution itself becomes a solemn mockery,” Roberts quoted from an 1809 ruling.
He then drove home the point, speaking in his own voice.
“The nature of the federal right infringed does not matter; it is the role of the Supreme Court in our constitutional system that is at stake,” the chief justice wrote.
He’s right.
If Texas or Mississippi or any other state is allowed to determine which constitutional rights are to be allowed, then everything everywhere will be up for grabs — and the Supreme Court will be but a shadow of itself.
Blue states will be able to decide that the Heller decision that established an individual’s right to bear arms under the Second Amendment really isn’t valid. Even questions of religious liberty may come into question.
The fretting over how the battling over abortion will affect America’s political landscape likely has been overblown. If the court allows the Texas or the Mississippi law to stand — as it appears ready to do — abortions won’t disappear.
Poor women without many choices will suffer, but women of means still will be able to travel to states where they’re legal. The effect will be to harden but not fundamentally alter our ideological and cultural battle lines — to institutionalize our deep national divisions.
Red states will become redder.
Blue states will become bluer.
But the undercutting of the Supreme Court’s role in American life will have lasting and most likely devastating consequences for us all. Every argument will turn into an unending demolition derby.
John Roberts has reason to be worried.
