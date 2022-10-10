INDIANAPOLIS — It appears Hunter Biden may face criminal charges.
The Washington Post reported last week that agents investigating President Joe Biden’s son think they have enough evidence to charge the younger Biden on at least two counts.
The first would be for tax crimes, the second for making a false statement while buying a gun. Both father and son say Hunter Biden did nothing wrong and broke no laws.
That will be for the legal system to determine — and, so far, the legal system is functioning as it should.
Accusations of crimes committed have been and are being investigated. Evidence has been collected. Now, both prosecutors and law enforcement officials are deciding whether that evidence is sufficient to bring the matter to trial.
If they do, those same prosecutors will have to prove their case.
And the younger Biden and his lawyers will have a chance to poke holes in this case.
All this is somewhat refreshing — largely because of the things that haven’t happened.
President Biden hasn’t declared the investigation of his son a “witch hunt,” even though his political opponents have used Hunter Biden as a campaign punching bag for the past four years.
The president also hasn’t summoned the attorney general of the United States or the director of the FBI to his office to ask either to go easy on his son.
The elder Biden also hasn’t pardoned anyone who might be a witness against his son or dangled other incentives to keep people from providing evidence against Hunter Biden.
Doubtless, President Biden has been tempted at times to do so.
The first instinct of any father — or at least any good father — is to try to protect one of his children when that child is threatened.
But doing so isn’t the right thing to do.
Particularly for a president of the United States.
Presidents have an obligation to see that the law is honored, not thwarted. It is their duty to see justice done, even if the consequences of meting out that justice fall close to their homes and hearts.
Former President Donald Trump and his followers have screamed for years that Hunter Biden is one of the great criminals of this or any other era. They have yelled that his transgressions are proof of sweeping corruption on the part of the president and his entire family.
I’ve never bought that interpretation — and not because I find much admirable in Hunter Biden’s conduct. Conservatives may look at the younger Biden and feel rage.
All he evokes in me is pity.
That’s because his story is so shabby.
His tale is that of a son uncomfortable and insecure in the shadows cast by a far more accomplished older brother and a renowned father. The younger brother’s struggle to distinguish himself became only more acute and painful when Beau, his older brother, tragically died young.
Vying against an older sibling who makes everything look easy is tough. Competing with a revered ghost is impossible.
It is clear Hunter Biden made unseemly and likely unethical decisions. At best, he traded on his family name and his father’s prominence to gain work and opportunities for which he was in no other way or context qualified.
He did so because his need for money seemed to be acute — in part because he is a drug addict who has struggled for years, with varying degrees of success, toward recovery and with the consequences of his addiction.
Absent the pressures and spotlight of presidential politics, Hunter Biden’s saga is one we find played out in family after family across this land.
He is the child who breaks a parent’s heart, the one who makes a good father in the deepest recesses of his heart wonder what he did wrong, how he failed his son. Brought down to human scale, the Biden father-son story is just another one of the everyday tragedies of our time.
Such tragedies often end up in court.
This one may head there, too. It certainly looks that way now.
Joe Biden’s political opponents may see that as a victory.
I don’t.
All I see is a son who lost his way and a father who wonders what he should have done differently.
Each in pain.
Each thinking he’s failed the other.
There are no winners in that scenario.