The Republican Party’s ongoing trials produced by former President Donald Trump remind me of a running joke in the old Peanuts comic strip.
In that classic Charles Schulz strip, Lucy would promise, again and again, to hold a football while Charlie Brown rushed up to kick it. In defiance of both experience and common sense, Charlie Brown would believe her.
He would rush up to kick the ball — only to have her yank it away so that he fell, inevitably and ingloriously, on his rear end.
Think of the GOP as Charlie Brown and Trump as Lucy and you get the picture.
Time and time again, Republicans have convinced themselves that, if they just stand with Trump one more time, everything will be all right. The worst will be behind them. They will be able to turn the corner.
Every time, though, it turns out that the former president has withheld some key piece of information, engaged in some hidden skullduggery or flat-out lied, only to be found out.
Republicans have stood with him through two impeachment trials. They have defended him when he was caught making payoffs to porn stars and Playboy centerfolds to conceal sexual trysts, all the while denying he had done so. They served as human shields for him when he tried to strongarm a foreign government into performing political dirty tricks for him.
Each time, like Charlie Brown, they believed him and lined up to kick the ball.
And each time, he pulled the ball away and they flailed through the air only to land, painfully, on their backsides.
Comes now evidence that the Justice Department surreptitiously seized communication records for two Democratic congressmen, several journalists and even Trump’s own lawyer — apparently at the former president’s request.
Given that the Justice Department is supposed to serve as the nation’s legal counsel — not the president’s enforcer — this news is bound to create a fresh round of investigations and revelations.
Already, the Justice Department, which no longer is led by Trump lapdogs Jeff Sessions and William Barr, has begun an internal investigation. Congress also promises its own deep dive into the matter.
All this is on top of several criminal investigations into Trump’s conduct while he was in the White House.
Each of them likely will provide new embarrassing and damaging stories that Republicans will have to condone, explain or defend.
I have no doubt that they will do it.
Over and over, the GOP’s leaders have shown that, when it comes to Donald Trump, they are every bit as gullible as Charlie Brown.
But he’s leading their party to ruin.
They just stood with him to shut down a bipartisan investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection. At least part of the reason Republicans didn’t want such an investigation is that they feared it would carry over into 2022, an election year, and they would be forced to defend the indefensible while vying for votes.
This latest Trump debacle, though, all but guarantees Republicans will be forced to make cases for the former president’s misconduct and transgressions while they’re out on the campaign trail. They will have to explain why it was okay for the nation’s highest-ranking law-enforcement official—who is also the leader of the self-proclaimed law-and-order party—to violate the law on a routine basis.
Doubtless, every time those Republicans will convince themselves that each time will be the last time that they will have to soil themselves and do that.
Yeah, right.
Republicans should do themselves a favor and pick up a volume of the Charlie Brown strips.
It might give them a clue about what awaits them every time they let Donald Trump hold the ball.
