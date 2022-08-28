INDIANAPOLIS — Vince Lombardi, the late but legendary Green Bay Packers football coach, once said something that has been used to justify all sorts of churlish behavior.
“Show me a good loser,” he said, “and I’ll show you a loser.”
Lombardi’s assumption was that anyone who could summon any sort of grace in defeat must enjoy losing. Only those who pout and snarl when things don’t go their way have what it takes to be winners.
We now see where such thinking leads.
Down in Florida, a right-wing extremist and anti-Muslim activist named Laura Loomer just lost a congressional primary to the incumbent, Rep. Dan Webster, a fellow Republican.
When the votes were counted and she came up short, Loomer reacted in a now-predictable fashion.
“I’m not conceding, because I’m a winner!” she shouted.
Then she accused Webster of committing election fraud without offering even a scrap of evidence to support her charges. She demanded that he, the candidate who received the most votes, resign his office. And she urged Republicans not to vote for him.
Sound familiar?
Loomer is following the trail blazed by a certain former president of the United States.
Like Loomer, Donald Trump responds to setbacks with something other than maturity.
He has spent the past two years whining that the 2020 presidential election “was stolen” from him. He filed one lawsuit after another advancing his spurious claims to victory.
Not one of those lawsuits succeeded. Even judges Trump appointed to the bench and who supported him politically ruled that he didn’t have a case.
That’s not surprising.
Trump didn’t provide and still hasn’t provided any evidence that the election was rigged in any way that diminished his chances.
In fact, the only evidence that has emerged from investigations of the 2020 presidential election that suggests anyone tried to cheat suggests that it was Trump who did so.
But that doesn’t matter to the former president.
By engaging in a prolonged temper tantrum over something that didn’t go the way he wanted it to, he’s demonstrating that he’s not a “good loser.”
He thinks, like his acolyte Loomer, that behaving badly in defeat makes one look like “a winner.”
They’re wrong.
People who accept defeat with dignity don’t do so because they enjoy losing.
No, they do so because summoning the will to meet setbacks with graciousness requires the sort of discipline and determination that ultimately leads to success.
Being able to acknowledge defeat or failure and congratulate the person who won is more than a show of good manners. It’s the start of a process.
That process involves doing an honest analysis of the factors that produced the loss, producing a plan to address those factors and, finally, summoning the will to carry through with that plan, even when doing so is tough.
That’s hard work.
It requires a level of commitment most people find difficult, even impossible, to sustain. Being a good and gracious loser requires unsparing soul-searching and the ability to accept responsibility for one’s shortcomings and mistakes.
But, if it’s done right, being a good loser can lead to the sort of learning that produces success and victory the next time around.
Or the time after that.
That process starts, though, by acknowledging failure.
Acknowledging defeat.
Acknowledging that you lost.
It’s much easier—much, much easier—to scream that you didn’t really lose, that you were robbed or that you were cheated and that you’re really, as Loomer yelled, “a winner.”
But doing so means that you can’t learn from the experience. You can’t figure out what went wrong this time around and figure out a way to fix it.
Instead, you remain stuck with your failure.
Your defeat.
The fact that you lost.
That’s where Loomer and Trump are likely to stay because they don’t have the discipline or the character to acknowledge a setback and move on. They can’t learn from adversity and defeat. They don’t know how to be good losers.
Vince Lombardi, you see, had it wrong.
Show me a poor loser and I’ll show you someone who’s likely to remain a loser.