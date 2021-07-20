The people on Fox News telling you it is not necessary to get vaccinated have all been vaccinated. All Fox employees are required to be vaccinated prior to entering the building, and they are back in the building now.
Former President Donald Trump and his family have been vaccinated. Sounds to me like one of those, “Do as I say, not as I do” things.
Fairleigh Dickinson University is a conservative university in Morris County, New Jersey. It is the largest private university in New Jersey. In 2012, its surveys reported that Fox News viewers were less informed about current events than people who didn’t follow the news at all.
The survey had asked current events questions such as, “Which party has the most seats in the House of Representatives?” and also asked what source of news people followed. The Fox viewers’ current events scores were in the basement. According to Forbes, it “Conjures the image of Fox News as a black hole that sucks facts out of viewers’ heads.”
Other studies, such as the one by William Poundstone, author of “Head in the Cloud: Why Knowing Things is so Easy to Look Up,’ has done similar surveys, both of current events and more general knowledge. In his research, too, Fox News viewers scored the lowest of over 30 popular news sources.
Those who listed Fox News as one of their news sources had overall lower levels of knowledge on the factual questions. Fox viewers were less likely to know the capital of Canada, the religion of the Dalai Lama or the size of the federal budget. They couldn’t find South Carolina on map or name the second digit of pi.
Does watching Fox result in the Dunning-Kruger effect, which is a type of cognitive bias in which people believe that they are smarter and more capable than they really are?
Poundstone says, “The first thing to realize is that every news medium has its own audience demographics. It’s no secret to advertisers that the average Fox News viewer has less formal education and income than the average New York Times reader. The Times is urban and urbane; Fox is small-town/suburban and populist.
“Fox competes directly against hundreds of other cable channels and has established a specialized niche. Fox trades in stories about the venality of big government, liberal over-reach and little-guy heroes of the heartland. A large share of Fox stories deftly push emotional buttons (lest the viewer push the buttons on his or her remote).
“This format has been successful, but it has drawbacks. There’s a lot that goes on in the world that doesn’t easily fit the Fox template. There are important stories that don’t make anyone angry, prove liberals are evil or otherwise carry an emotional punch. Fox viewers get less of them. Fox News is like an all-you-can-eat buffet, serving up red meat. A more balanced diet might be healthier in the long run.”
