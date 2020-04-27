If my geometry teacher had told me that I would need geometry to figure out how much wallpaper I’d need perhaps I would have listened closer.
Connecting lessons to real life is a necessity in the educational process. That is why the learning centers, or learning labs, are essential to any classroom. In most schools, the learning center is a corner of the room dedicated to hands-on projects. With remote learning, you already have a room that makes an excellent learning lab — your kitchen.
The kitchen and all that happens there is a great place to connect reading and math skills to a real-life situation, not to mention enforce work ethic, team work, individual responsibility, creativity and sometimes, unfortunately, how to handle failure.
Let’s start with cooking. Following a recipe requires planning, reading, measuring, time sense, following directions, sequencing and evaluation skills. With input from your child, choose a recipe. A good rule of thumb is the younger the child, the less complicated directions should be. Older children can be involved with more than one recipe and even full meal planning. Obviously, always be aware of safety concerns with the use of cutting tools, appliances and the height of the worktable.
First, have the child read the recipe and be sure to assist with unknown words. If a child does not understand a direction, pause and explain what is to be done. Do this prior to the time the recipe is to be started. This allows the child to plan when to start in order to have it ready at the right time. When planning, discuss the type of tools and ingredients that will be needed. Also be sure to discuss in what order the recipe should be followed. Some recipes are not too clear, so add steps if your student is not well versed in cooking techniques.
The first attempt should be monitored closely, but not too closely. Remember things are learned through error. But if the end result would not be edible then teacher intervention should be practiced. The hardest part is not helping too much, and the condition of the kitchen afterwards can be a challenge. However, cleanup is part of the process.
When the creation is finished, it is most important to eat it. Discuss what made it taste so good. Ask your child what he could have done different and what modifications could be tried next time.
If by chance the creation is not the best, there are two important steps to take. First, discuss what might have gone wrong. Second, encourage your child with positive feedback, such as “I loved how you measured so carefully.”
