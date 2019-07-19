In case you were wondering, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar isn’t going anywhere.
“I want to make sure that every single person who is in this country, who is aspiring to become part of the American fabric, understands nothing this president says should be taken to heart,” she told Chad Pergram of Fox News.
Omar was referring to a Twitter tirade in which President Donald J. Trump suggested that Omar and fellow Democratic Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib should go back to the “totally broken and crime-infested” countries they came from.
Omar actually is an immigrant. The others were born in the United States. All four are American citizens.
The fact that they are all women of color led many to describe the comments, and the president, as racist.
“We are Americans as much as anyone else,” Omar told Pergram. “This is our country, and we are where we belong.”
Omar is an American success story. She came to the United States as a refugee from Somalia, and now she is a member of Congress.
“I told people on my election night in the great state of Minnesota, we don’t just welcome refugees, we send them to represent us,” she said.
The president, of course, has a different take. He claims Omar and the others “hate our country.”
“If they’re not happy here, they can leave,” he told reporters who asked about his tweets.
Days later, at a “Make America Great Again” rally in North Carolina, the president repeated his claim that Omar had professed her love for al-Qaida. Omar says such assertions deserve no response.
“I know every single Muslim who has lived in this country and across the world has heard that comment,” she said at a news conference, “and so I will not dignify it with an answer, because I know that every single Islamaphobe, every single person who is hateful, who is driven by an ideology of ‘othering’ as this president is, rejoices in us responding to that and us defending ourselves.”
The crowd at that North Carolina rally seemed to embrace the president’s claims.
“Send her back,” they chanted. “Send her back.”
Faced with criticism even from his own party, the president claimed he tried to shut down the chants.
“I started speaking very quickly,” he said.
The video told a different story, but the president insisted on his own version of reality.
"I was not happy with it,” he told reporters. “I disagree with it, but again I didn’t say that. They did.”
He did not back away from his criticism of Omar and the others.
“I think the congresswomen, by the way, should be more positive than they are,” he said. “The congresswomen have a lot of problems. If you look at the statements that they made, that were so bad and so horrible to our country.”
In the midst of the outrage over his own intemperate remarks, our president lashed out at Omar.
She “hates Israel, hates Jews,” he said. “It’s that simple.”
Omar has made some comments for which she later apologized, but she has insisted that most of her criticism was aimed at Israel, not at Jews.
One thing she and the others have done quite frequently is to criticize the president. They have often backed initiatives he finds objectionable. Omar says that’s all part of the American experience.
“We tell people that here in the United States, dissent is patriotic,” she told Fox News. “Here in the United States, disagreement is welcomed. Debate is welcomed.”
It seems that Omar, the Somali refugee, could teach our president a thing or two about what it means to be an American.
Kelly Hawes is a columnist for CNHI News Indiana. He can be reached at kelly.hawes@indianamediagroup.com.
