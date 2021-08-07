You probably saw the story about Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pardoning the couple who made headlines last year for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators marching outside their home.
Mark McCloskey had been fined $750 after pleading guilty in June to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. His wife, Patricia, had been fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to misdemeanor harassment.
Their attorney, Joel Schwartz, applauded the governor’s decision.
“Mark McCloskey has publicly stated that if he were involved in the same situation, he would have the exact same conduct,” Schwartz said. “He believes that the pardon vindicates that conduct.”
We can debate, I suppose, whether vindicating such behavior was the right call, but I’d rather talk about Kevin Strickland, a man the governor has chosen not to pardon.
Almost three months ago, Jean Peters Baker, the prosecuting attorney in the county where Strickland was convicted, issued a public apology.
“It is important to recognize when the system has made wrongs … ,” she said, “and what we did in this case was wrong. So, to Mr. Strickland, I am profoundly sorry.”
In an interview for “CBS Sunday Morning,” correspondent Erin Moriarty asked Strickland what went through his mind when he heard those words.
“Oh, today’s gonna be the day,” he recalled thinking. “They’re gonna call me and tell me, ‘Pack your stuff up. You’re going home.’ ”
But Strickland did not go home that day. He’s still in prison, the same place he’s been since 1979, the year he was sentenced to life without parole.
Cynthia Douglas, the sole surviving witness to a shooting that killed three people, had identified Strickland as one of three men involved in the attack. She later insisted she had been coached.
“Just pick Strickland out of the lineup, and we’ll be done,” she recalled hearing. “It will all go away, you can go on, and you don’t have to worry about these guys no more.”
Strickland insisted from the beginning he was innocent, and his co-defendants, Vincent Bell and Kilm Adkins, backed him up. Now, both co-defendants have completed their sentences, and he’s still behind bars.
In 2009, Douglas sent an email to the Innocence Project.
“I am seeking info on how to help someone that was wrongfully accused,” she wrote. “This incident happened back in 1978. I was the only eyewitness and things were not clear back then, but now I know more and would like to help this person if I can.”
Douglas died in 2015, but family members have signed affidavits saying she wanted Strickland to be released.
Circuit Judge Ryan Horsman has scheduled a hearing for Aug. 12-13 on a petition asking him to exonerate Strickland. When lawyers for the state attorney general suggested they might not have adequate time to prepare, Horsman noted that Strickland had been “sitting in prison since before I was born.”
Sean O’Brien, a law professor at the University of Missouri Kansas City, has been working on cases like this for decades.
“In every exoneration I’ve been involved in, I come away with the same impression,” he told Moriarty. “It was way too easy to convict, and way harder than it should have been to correct that conviction.”
In her interview with Strickland, Moriarty asked what the state could do to make up for the time he had spent in prison. He was 19 when his sentence began. Now, he’s 62. His daughter was seven weeks old then. She recently turned 43.
“Nothing they could do,” he replied. “If they gave me the state of Missouri and evicted everybody, that wouldn’t make me whole. I need 43 years back.”
The governor has the power to address this injustice. He has chosen not to do it.
