Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a 6-year-old and her parents after a basketball rolled into his yard.
North Carolina authorities say 24-year-old Robert Louis Singletary surrendered to police in Florida. He faces multiple felonies.
Neighbors say the whole thing started when Singletary yelled at some neighborhood kids who were trying to retrieve their basketball. One kid told his dad, and the dad confronted Singletary.
Singletary reportedly went back inside and came out shooting.
Kinsley, the 6-year-old, described to WBTV her understanding of what had happened.
“I couldn’t get inside in time so he shot my daddy in the back,” she told a reporter.
The girl’s mother, Ashley Hilderbrand, told CNN that medical personnel had removed bullet fragments from her daughter’s cheek. She noted that her own elbow had been grazed by a bullet.
Her family, she said, had nothing to do with the basketball game. Her child was riding her bike, and the parents were cooking on the grill.
That same day, a cheerleader in Texas set off a round of gunfire by getting into the wrong car.
Heather Roth said she was part of a team of cheerleaders returning from training camp. They had carpooled to the event and were returning to a supermarket parking lot to retrieve their cars.
Roth had climbed into what she thought was her car when she noticed a stranger in the passenger seat. She was trying to apologize for her mistake when the man produced a gun and started shooting, grazing her and critically wounding a teammate, 18-year-old Payton Washington.
The shooter, 25-year-old Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., has been charged with engaging in deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.
Days earlier, 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis died in upstate New York when she and a group of friends picked the wrong driveway.
Sixty-five-year-old Kevin Monahan faces a charge of second-degree murder. His attorney, Kurt Mausert, said Monahan had been frightened.
“The description I was given by my client is there were multiple vehicles, including a motorcycle, revving engines, coming up the driveway at a high rate of speed,” the attorney said.
Mausert pointed out his client’s driveway is an eighth of a mile long and posted with signs to discourage visitors. He said Monahan didn’t know his bullet had struck anyone until police showed up to make the arrest.
Meanwhile, in Missouri, 16-year-old Ralph Yarl walked up to the wrong door and was shot twice, once in the head. Miraculously, he survived.
Eighty-four-year-old Andrew Lester told police he was “scared to death” when he saw Yarl on his porch. He told police he thought the teenager was about to break in.
As Yarl got up to run away, he heard the old man yell, “Don’t come around here.”
And then, in a small town in Alabama, three young men opened fire at a sweet 16 party. Four people died, and 32 more were injured, four of them critically.
The birthday girl’s 18-year-old brother, Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, was killed, as were 17-year-old Shaunkivia Nicole “KeKe” Smith, 19-year-old Marsiah Emmanuel “Siah” Collins and 23-year-old Corbin Dahmontrey Holston.
Seventeen-year-old Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough and his 16-year-old brother, Travis, have been arrested along with 20-year-old Wilson LaMar Hill Jr. All face four counts of reckless murder.
Police have not released a motive.
As of Friday, the Gun Violence Archive had recorded nearly 13,000 gun deaths in the United States so far this year. Some were accidental. More than 7,000 were suicides.
Counted among the dead were 77 children and 453 teenagers.
The Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based research project, found that as of 2018, there were about 390 million guns in circulation in the United States. That’s more than one firearm for every man, woman and child in the country.
Many Americans say they buy guns to keep themselves and their families safe. Is it working?