When former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to charges laid out in a federal indictment, Sean Hannity was ready.
“Make no mistake,” he said. “The Department of Justice? They’ve pretty much taken a wrecking ball to our great American republic and our constitution along with it. Half of the country has now lost faith in the rule of law.”
The number probably isn’t half, but he has a point. Americans are losing faith in their institutions.
Guys like Trump and Hannity, of course, are part of the problem. They’ve done their best to destroy that faith among a segment of the population.
Hannity accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the DOJ of throwing cinder blocks on the scales in three straight presidential elections.
“First in 2016, they gave Hillary Clinton a free pass,” he said.
Clinton, of course, would debate that. She might argue the FBI’s mishandling of that investigation actually cost her the 2016 election.
Hannity also brought up what the former president calls “the Russia hoax.”
“And the media mob, the Democrats, the FBI, they all lied to you, the American people, and that lie was perpetrated for over three years,” Hannity said. “No consequences at all, whatsoever. Not an apology, not a correction from the corrupt media mob.”
Four years later, he claimed, the FBI covered up the scandal involving Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop. Hannity suggested the bureau had misled social media platforms into deleting posts about the laptop by suggesting the whole thing was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.
The current indictment, he said, is more of the same.
“Here’s the DOJ with the FBI striking once again,” he said, “stacking 37 charges against Donald Trump, including violations of the Espionage Act for allegedly mishandling classified material, while giving Biden, just like Hillary, a free pass. ….”
Where everyone’s attention ought to be focused, Hannity insists, is on the corruption surrounding our current president, Joe Biden.
Hannity showed clips of Republican senators grilling the FBI’s deputy director, Paul Abbate, concerning a tip that a foreign national had recordings of then-Vice President Biden discussing a $5 million bribe.
“Is the FBI in possession of these recordings?’ Hannity asked. “Or will they continue to shield and protect Joe and Hunter Biden ahead of another election, all while prosecuting Donald Trump to the fullest extent of the law?”
Hannity accused the bureau of stonewalling.
“Can they not see how bad this looks?” he asked. “Do they not see the double standard, or do they just not care?”
Biden labels the accusations “malarkey,” but Hannity insists the congressional investigations have turned up real evidence that Biden “sold out our country.” Hannity is also critical of first lady Jill Biden for her expression of shock that so many Americans still support her husband’s predecessor despite his legal challenges.
“Well, given the conduct of her son and her husband, I think she might want to sit this one out,” Hannity said. “I’d also like to introduce to Dr. Jill this document called the U.S. Constitution, where Americans are innocent until they’re proven guilty, but I guess the rule of law doesn’t mean much to the Bidens.”
Hannity concedes that some might describe his claims as “whataboutism.”
“How cute,” he said, “the left-wing media found a new word.”
To the extent that Hannity and Republican office holders are engaged in distraction, they should be ashamed of themselves. Much of the argument they put forward is certainly open to debate.
As for the allegations against Biden, the FBI and the Justice Department need to stop dodging questions and tell the American people what they know and what, if anything, they’re still trying to uncover.
Federal investigators must address Republican claims that they’ve been playing favorites, and they must work hard to regain the trust of all Americans. Regardless of political party.