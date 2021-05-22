For a moment there, it almost seemed like we might have a bipartisan investigation into what happened Jan. 6.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in February outlining what he’d like to see in a Jan. 6 commission. He wanted an even split of Democrats and Republicans, equal subpoena power for both parties and no predetermined findings or conclusions.
Pelosi said yes to all of it, but McCarthy still said no.
“Leader McCarthy won’t take yes for an answer,” the speaker said.
Nevertheless, the bill passed the House with bipartisan support.
“This is about facts,” New York’s John Katko, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, said during the debate. “It’s not partisan politics. The American people and the Capitol Police deserve answers and action as soon as possible to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.”
Lots of Republicans spoke out against the bill, something that really got under the skin of Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan, a former presidential hopeful now aiming for a seat in the U.S. Senate. He brought up the long-running Benghazi investigation aimed at former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
“Benghazi, you guys chased the former secretary of state all over the country, spent millions of dollars,” he said. “We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting Capitol police with lead pipes across the head, and we can’t get bipartisanship? What else has to happen in this country?”
President Donald J. Trump, the guy who inspired the insurrection with claims of a stolen election, called Republicans who broke ranks “weak and ineffective.”
“They just can’t help themselves,” he said in a statement issued the day after the vote.
Trump, still hoping for good news from an election audit in Arizona, argued Democrats were much better at sticking together.
“They don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse’s and Cheney’s of the world,” he said, referring to Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Ben Sasse of Nebraska.
Cheney was among the Republicans voting for the bill in the House, and both Romney and Sasse have suggested they might do the same if the measure comes up for a vote in the Senate.
Sadly, that’s unlikely to happen.
Like so many pieces of legislation passed by the House, this bill seems destined to die at the hands of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
“After careful consideration,” McConnell said in remarks ahead of the House vote, “I’ve made the decision to oppose the House Democrats’ slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of Jan. 6th.”
McConnell’s opposition likely means Democrats will come up short of the 10 Republican votes they need to break a Senate filibuster. The stance puts McConnell in agreement with Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, the top Republican on the Senate Rules Committee. Blunt, who’s working with Democrats on a report recommending security upgrades, says a commission will take too long, and besides, he already knows what needs to be done to beef up Capitol security.
There is another reason Republicans don’t want to spend the rest of the year investigating what happened at the Capitol that day.
Just ask South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate. Less than five months into 2021, Thune is already looking ahead to the end of 2022 and another election.
“I want our midterm message to be about the kinds of issues that the American people are dealing with,” he said. “It’s jobs and wages and the economy, national security, safe streets, strong borders and those types of issues, and not relitigating the 2020 election.”
He might want to have a chat with the folks still counting ballots in Arizona.
