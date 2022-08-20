As Liz Cheney delivered her concession speech, cable news networks captured every word.
Well, not all of the cable news networks.
Fox News carried the first few minutes of the speech before cutting away to host Laura Ingraham and a group of guests assembled to poke fun at the defeated congresswoman.
“OK, well, Liz Cheney just compared herself to Abraham Lincoln, so that kind of, that kind of takes us full circle,” Ingram chuckled. “We’ll go back to our panel.”
Cheney made clear in the speech that she could have been celebrating a victory that night.
“Two years ago, I won this primary with 73% of the vote,” she told her supporters. “I could easily have done the same again. The path was clear.”
Instead, she was soundly defeated in the Republican primary by Harriet Hageman, a one-time critic of Donald J. Trump who now endorses his election lies.
By the time Fox News cut away, Cheney had already turned the page to what comes next.
“This primary election is over,” she said, “but now the real work begins.”
She has already formed a political action committee and seeded it with $7 million in leftover campaign funds. She made clear in her speech her focus moving forward would be the former president.
“I will do whatever it takes to ensure that Donald Trump is never anywhere near the Oval Office, and I mean it,” she said. “I love my country more.”
Cheney had been a loyal Trump supporter right up to the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
Wyoming’s largest newspaper, the Casper Star-Tribune, reported in November that Cheney had voted with the former president on policy 93% of the time.
“That’s a higher percentage than Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and a number of other lawmakers who are seen as staunch Trump allies,” the newspaper said.
When Cheney jumped off the Trump train, though, she jumped off in a big way. She was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president during his final days in office, and she has since been relentless in her pursuit of him, taking a leadership role in the select committee investigating the part he played in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election result.
Her stance has cost her a leadership position in the House Republican caucus and now her seat in Congress. It has won this staunch conservative the admiration of Democrats and the animosity of Republicans.
In an interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie the day after her defeat, Cheney pledged to carry on her fight.
“I believe that Donald Trump continues to pose a very grave threat and risk to our republic,” she said. “And I think that defeating him is going to require a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents, and that’s what I intend to be a part of.”
In her speech, Cheney called Lincoln “the great and original champion of our party.” She noted that he, too, had suffered election defeats.
“Lincoln ultimately prevailed,” she said. “He saved our Union, and he defined our obligation as Americans for all of history.”
Cheney also mentioned Ulysses S. Grant, the Civil War general who went on to become our nation’s 18th president.
“Lincoln and Grant and all who fought in our nation’s tragic Civil War, including my own great-great-grandfathers, saved our Union,” she said. “Their courage saved freedom. And if we listen closely, they are speaking to us down the generations. We must not idly squander what so many have fought and died for.”
Folks like Ingraham might scoff, but Cheney is right. Our democratic process is under assault.
Liz Cheney has chosen a side in that fight. Have you?