Marjorie Taylor Greene says it’s time for liberals and conservatives to go their separate ways.
“Imagine if America decided to just go ahead and have a national divorce,” she tweeted.
All the Hollywood elites and the “brainwashed, leftist women watching The View” could take the men who identify as women and all those folks suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and go somewhere where they’d never have to see, much less tolerate, the deplorables.
“In my life, in my world, all of my friends are regular Americans,” she told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “Everyone I talk to is sick and tired of being bullied by the left, abused by the left and disrespected by the left, and our ideas, our policies, our ways of life have become so far apart that it’s just coming to that point.”
In Greene’s view, Republicans are right, and Democrats are wrong, especially when it comes to the culture war.
“We are tired of our children being taught ideas and ideologies in school that we do not want our children taught,” she told Hannity. “Like gender lies. We do not want our children having their gender changed or transitioned. We can’t even have women’s sports and privacy in our bathrooms, and women in prison can’t even have spaces.”
Details of Greene’s plan are a bit sketchy. She suggests we’d shrink the federal government and let states make most of the policy choices.
That might even apply to voting.
“Red states could choose how they allow people to vote in their states,” she told conservative activist Kirk. “For example, over the past couple of years we’ve seen a mass exodus from California and New York, where we’ve seen people fleeing those leftist policies and moving to states like Florida, Georgia, Texas. You know, states where they like the tax policies, they like the schools, they like the consequences of Republican and red policies.”
But what if all of these invaders start voting for Democrats? What could Republicans do then?
“If Democrat voters choose to flee these blue states where they cannot tolerate the living conditions, they don’t want their children taught these horrible things and they really change their mind on the types of policies they support,” Greene told Kirk. “Well, once they move to a red state, guess what? Maybe you don’t get to vote for five years. You can live there. You can work there, but you don’t get to bring your values that you basically created in the blue states you came from by voting for Democrat leaders and Democrat policies.”
I’m guessing her plan might run into a few constitutional issues, but Greene is undeterred.
With an amicable divorce, she said, liberals could have their safe spaces and their fragile egos, and they would no longer be insulted by those on the right who believe in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
“Then Americans could choose which way, left or right, provides them with the best quality of life, and we don’t have to argue with one another anymore,” she tweeted. “I am starting to feel like it’s the right thing to do for everyone.”
It’s not, of course.
There is no line you could draw that would neatly separate conservatives from liberals. No state is strictly red or strictly blue.
Take Greene’s own state of Georgia. Her district in the northwest corner of the state might be dominated by Republicans, but as the population centers grow, the state is no longer reliably red. It has taken on a purple hue.
Conservatives and liberals have no choice but to live together. What we really ought to do is talk to each other.
Americans have been debating the issues for almost 250 years. There’s no reason to stop now.