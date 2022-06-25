Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has been getting a lot of attention of late with his prediction that the United States is headed toward a recession.
"When you have unemployment below 4% and inflation above 4%, recession always follows within two years,” he said in an interview with Barron’s.
For the record, the website PolitiFact gave the comment a rating of “mostly false.”
“Summers’ broader notion that low unemployment and high inflation presages a recession is well-supported by economic theory,” the website’s Louis Jacobson wrote. “But it’s lacking in the type of empirical support that his talking point implies.”
The conditions Summers cited, Jacobson wrote, are extremely rare, happening only a handful of times since the mid-1950s.
Summers admits he might be wrong.
“Nothing is certain,” he said during an appearance on Meet the Press, “and all economic forecasts have uncertainty.”
Host Chuck Todd asked whether the Federal Reserve could tame inflation without prompting a recession, and Summers said it seemed unlikely.
“There’s always a first time for everything,” he said, “and I don’t want ever to make a forecast with certainty.”
Jeffry Bartash wrote about Summers’ predictions in an article for MarketWatch.
“Although the U.S. is not doomed to a downturn, the odds of recession are rising fast,” Bartash wrote. “Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal now see a 44% chance of recession in the next 12 months. In January, only 18% foresaw such a risk.”
At the same time, Bartash wrote, Google searches for the word “recession” have reached their highest level since March 2020 when the pandemic was just getting started.
Republicans have been almost gleeful in citing Summers’ dire predictions. Not everyone is happy, though, about his apparent suggestion that the way to fight inflation is with higher unemployment.
Bartash quoted Joey Politano, a financial management analyst at the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Politano tweeted that the “solution” Summers was proposing would amount to a recession on par with what the nation endured during the financial meltdown of 2008.
“The human toll would be incredibly devastating,” he wrote.
Everyone, it seems, wants to know what Summers thinks about the economy. Even President Joe Biden.
“I was talking to Larry Summers this morning, and there’s nothing inevitable about a recession,” the president told reporters the day after Todd's interview.
Almost lost in the discussion is what Summers thinks the folks in Washington could do to reverse the current economic trend.
Summers told Todd he was no fan of the gas tax holiday Biden is promoting.
“I think it’s kind of a gimmick,” he said, “and eventually you have to reverse it.”
On the other hand, he said, reducing the Trump administration’s China tariffs is “clearly a good idea.”
“It will hold down prices,” he said. “It will enable us to take a more strategic approach to dealing with China.”
It might even take a percentage point or more off the consumer price index, he said.
And then Summers turned to what he described as the most important part of the discussion.
“I’m not sure it can save the situation and prevent a recession,” he said, “but it would be a very positive contribution.”
What the nation really needs, he said, is a bipartisan budget deal with three elements:
• A reduction in pharmaceutical prices using the government’s large purchasing power through Medicare.
• The partial repeal of the Trump tax cuts.
• An all-in energy policy that emphasizes freeing up fossil fuels in the short run and making, with government support, the ultimate pivot to renewables.
“All of that would take pressure off the Fed, would bring down the inflation rate, would operate to restore confidence and would, I think, be a very positive contribution,” Summers said.
Maybe we ought to be talking about that.