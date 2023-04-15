On the same day a jury convicted 35-year-old U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry of murder, Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for failing to appear on his show to discuss this “legal atrocity.”
“So that is Greg Abbott’s position,” Carlson said. “There is no right of self-defense in Texas.”
Abbott responded the next day.
“I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry,” he tweeted.
Never mind that a jury had sat through more than a week of testimony and about 15 hours of deliberations before returning that verdict.
Tucker Carlson had spoken. A right-wing hero had been wronged by a progressive prosecutor. Justice must be done.
Perry hadn’t even been sentenced, and already the governor was demanding a recommendation from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Protesters who were there that night say they heard tires squealing as a car came toward them. They began slapping and kicking the vehicle. One of the protesters, Garrett Foster, was carrying an assault weapon.
Perry fired five shots, and Foster fell to the pavement.
Moments later, Perry called 911.
“I made a wrong turn,” he told the operator. “A guy pointed a freakin’ weapon at me, and I panicked. I don’t know what to do. I’m just an Uber driver. I made a wrong turn; I’ve never had to shoot someone before. They started shooting back at me, and I got out of the area.”
Things didn’t seem to have gone as planned.
“I am scared,” Perry said. “I am terrified. I am worried that they are going to go after me. I’ve never had to defend myself before.”
Former Austin Police Officer Joshua Visi responded to the call.
“I could tell that he was visibly distraught,” Visi testified. “I could hear the nervousness, the quiver in his voice.”
Prosecutors played body camera videos where Perry can be heard saying Foster was pointing the weapon at him. He modified that just a bit under subsequent questioning, saying he feared Foster was about to raise the weapon.
“I didn’t want to give him a chance to aim at me,” Perry said. “You know?”
Protesters surrounding the car that night all agreed Foster, a 28-year-old Air Force veteran, hadn’t raised the barrel of his gun. When police recovered the weapon, the safety was still on. There was no bullet in the chamber.
Foster’s bride-to-be, Whitney Mitchell, fought back tears as she recalled the events of that night on the witness stand.
“I remember seeing the car come very quickly toward us,” she said. “And it just jerked.”
Foster jumped in front of her, and when the car stopped, he shouted at the driver.
“I remember Garrett saying, ‘Move on,’” she said. “Then all I remember is hearing gunshots, and Garrett just falling over in front of me.”
Defense attorneys asked the lead investigator, Det. David Fugitt, why police hadn’t arrested Perry that night.
“There was a legitimate argument for self-defense,” the detective said.
What finally eroded that argument were Perry’s own words. Prosecutors used his posts on social media to show he had been upset about the Black Lives Matter protests that seemed to be happening day after day that spring and summer.
“I might have to kill a few people on my way to work,” he wrote in one message. “They are rioting outside my apartment complex.”
The next day, he responded to a YouTube video showing protesters and looters being shot in San Antonio.
“Glad someone finally did something,” Perry wrote.
In one exchange, Perry suggested he might get away with shooting a protester by claiming self-defense. His friend, Michael Holcomb, tried to rein him in, reminding Perry of the weapons training they both had completed.
“Shooting after creating an event where you have to shoot is not a good shoot,” Holcomb said.
Well, it might be. If Tucker Carlson says it is.