Kevin McCarthy found himself in an unusual predicament in his quest to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Until this year, the number of candidates who needed more than one ballot to be elected speaker was exactly 14.
The last time it happened was 100 years ago, in 1923, when House Speaker Frederick Huntington Gillett of Massachusetts won re-election on the ninth ballot. Like McCarthy, Gillett was a Republican, but that time it was the party’s progressive wing that was holding out.
Before that, you have to go all the way back to 1859 when William Pennington of New Jersey won the speaker’s gavel on the 44th ballot. That time, the process took nearly two months.
Pennington, a former New Jersey governor, was in his first and only term in Congress. It was the second time in history a freshman had been chosen as speaker. It hasn’t happened since.
This was the eighth time in American history the number of ballots needed to choose a speaker had reached double digits.
In 1819, it took 22 ballots to choose John W. Taylor of New York. Thirty years later, it took 63 ballots to choose Howell Cobb of Georgia.
The record, though, came in 1855 when it took 133 ballots to select Nathaniel Prentice Banks of Massachusetts.
That fight began on Dec. 3, 1855, in the years leading up to the Civil War.
Democrats controlled the Senate that year, but no party controlled the House. About a third of House members were Democrats, and the rest were scattered among other parties including the newly formed Republican Party and the secretive American Party, also known as the Know Nothings.
On the first day, there were 21 candidates for speaker, and the House took four votes. William Richardson was the leader with 74 votes, far short of the 113 needed to win the election. A few days later, anti-slavery members lined up behind Banks, a member of the Know Nothing party.
The process dragged on through ballot after ballot until, finally, the Democrats came up with a new strategy. They would all support pro-slavery Rep. William Aiken Jr., and they would change the rules so that if a candidate failed to win a majority on three straight ballots, the candidate with the most votes on a fourth ballot would win.
The Democrats were confident, and Democratic President Franklin Pierce went so far as to congratulate Aiken on his win the night before the vote. The strategy backfired, though, and Banks emerged as the winner.
The Republicans who blocked McCarthy from the speaker’s chair insisted they were doing the people’s work. They fought to open up the process to ensure the House of Representatives carried out its business in the light of day.
At the same time, though, they pulled McCarthy further to the right, making it harder for our elected representatives to reach bipartisan consensus, something that would be crucial with Republicans controlling the House and Democrats controlling the White House and the Senate.
Through the first three days of this process, representatives cast 11 ballots with nearly identical results. McCarthy had a solid 201 votes, the rebels had 20 and the Democrats stood united behind Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries with 212. On Day 4, things shifted dramatically, and the new question became whether McCarthy had made too many concessions to be effective in the position he fought so hard to get.
Though the Democrats had fun watching the Republicans struggle, there was never a chance Jeffries would emerge as the winner. He never attracted a single Republican vote.
For the average American, the best outcome would have been the emergence of a candidate who could have attracted the support of moderates in both parties.
In the current political environment, though, there was literally no chance for that to happen.