I was struck by a line in one of Brian Stelter’s daily “Reliable Sources” newsletters.
“News that is inescapable, to some consumers, is invisible to others,” he wrote. “And that’s partly what accounts for the divergent points of view about this subject.”
The subject he was exploring was coverage of the Capitol riot.
“Some media outlets are rightly treating this as a huge ongoing story,” wrote Stelter, who is CNN’s chief media correspondent. “Others are minimizing it. And others are ignoring it altogether.”
Fox News hosts, meanwhile, are focused on Liz Cheney and her consistent refusal to endorse “the Big Lie” that Donald Trump actually defeated Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, now faces removal from her position in House leadership because she won’t bow down to Trump.
“We Republicans need to stand for genuinely conservative principles, and steer away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality,” Cheney wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Post. “We believe in the rule of law, in limited government, in a strong national defense, and in prosperity and opportunity brought by low taxes and fiscally conservative policies.”
Her party doesn’t appear to be listening. Some are focused instead on what’s happening in Arizona.
Rick Hasan, an election law expert from the University of California, Irvine, tweeted about a query from a reporter for the Trump-favored One America News Network.
“I wanted to get your opinion on, hypothetically, what happens if an election is overturned after a new president takes office?” the reporter wrote. “Does the Constitution make any provisions for such a situation? Again, hypothetically, what would happen if an election was proven to be fraudulent beyond any doubt? Would a new election be held? And how would the laws and executive orders passed by the fraudulent president be handled?”
Hasan reported that he had declined the invitation to comment, but was that the right response?
Perhaps instead he could have followed the lead of Cindy McCain. During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the widow of the late presidential candidate and Arizona senator John McCain described the audit as “ludicrous.”
“The election is over,” she said. “Biden won. I know many of them don’t like the outcome, but elections have consequences.”
The former president, of course, has a different take.
“Let’s see what they find,” he told those gathered at his Florida resort. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they found thousands and thousands and thousands of votes.”
He suggested there might then be similar findings in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.
“This was a rigged election,” he said. “Everybody knows it, and we’re going to be watching it very closely.”
It was that “Big Lie” that led to the former president’s ouster from social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.
In a much anticipated announcement, Facebook’s oversight board upheld the platform’s ban, but it said the company was wrong to make the suspension indefinite and gave it six months to determine a “proportionate response.”
The former president’s team greeted the news with a fundraising appeal.
“President Trump is still BANNED from Facebook!” it said. “Ridiculous! We are handing him a Donor List with the names of EVERY PATRIOT who publicly stood with THEIR PRESIDENT when the Left came after him. If you step up in the NEXT 10 MINUTES, we’ll make sure your name is the FIRST name on the list.”
The Trump communication strategy seems to be working. A recent CNN poll found that 70% of Republicans did not believe Biden won enough votes to be president.
News that is inescapable to some is invisible to others.
The riot and its aftermath aren’t news. The election was rigged. Big Tech is silencing conservatives.
Disinformation works. And democracy suffers.
