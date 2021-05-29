The headline accompanying the video shouted in capital letters.
“A FINAL WARNING TO HUMANITY FROM FORMER PFIZER CHIEF SCIENTIST MICHAEL YEADON,” it blared.
The link had come from a reader in Texas.
“You owe this man an apology,” he wrote.
This reader had stumbled upon a column I wrote in mid-April. In it, I had pointed out that Yeadon never really was Pfizer’s chief science officer and he had no background in vaccines. This reader didn’t seem to care.
“This is the start of something big,” the man wrote, “and you will regret misguiding your readers.”
Like that all-caps headline, Yeadon’s remarks in the video seem designed to scare people. He says we should all be terrified of the COVID-19 vaccines.
“I believe they’re going to be used to damage your health and possibly kill you,” he said. “Seriously. I can see no sensible interpretation other than a serious attempt at mass depopulation. This will provide the tools to do it and plausible deniability because they’ll create another story about some sort of biological threat and you’ll line up and get your top-up vaccines and, in a few months, or a year or so later you’ll die of some, you know, peculiar explicable syndrome and they won’t be able to associate it with the top-up vaccines.”
Yeadon tells viewers everything they’ve been told about the virus is a lie and that the preventative measures put forward by health experts were aimed at “totalitarian control.”
“This system is being put in place using lies, and it’s been put in place for some purpose, and I believe that purpose is complete totalitarian control and I think the purpose of that is going to be mass depopulation,” he said. “I can’t think of a single benign interpretation for the simple creation of these top-up vaccines, let alone the lies that surround them. Absolutely terrified that the combination of vaccine passports and top-up vaccines is going to lead to mass depopulation. Deliberate execution potentially of billions of people.”
The reader from Texas seemed to indicate at least part of his own hesitance concerning the vaccines was rooted in politics.
“Anything Joe Biden wants so badly cannot be good,” he said.
Yeadon’s argument for why viewers should give him credibility is simple.
“No one is paying me to do this,” he said. “I’m paying to do this. I’ve lost work.”
I had a brief Twitter exchange with another of Yeadon’s adherents.
“If we can’t believe a former employee of Pfizer voicing concerns about the vaccine and female fertility, why the hell should we trust anything #BillGates has to say?” she asked.
I noted that Pfizer had lots of former employees with varying areas of expertise.
“I’d trust a vaccine expert over both Michael Yeadon and Bill Gates,” I said.
She was unmoved.
“Before you trust any #vaccine expert, remember this,” she wrote. “We live in an unprecedented age of greed and narcissism. Before you trust anybody, it might be wise to know if they are in any way benefitting from their seemingly unbiased expertise. Because Big Pharma can own about anyone.”
Skepticism is a good thing, I responded, but the sort of cynicism that feeds many of the conspiracy theories making the rounds on social media these days is not.
“We live in a time of prolific corruption,” the woman replied. “More corruption breeds more conspiracies. Crimes are generally not done in the open. An appropriate level of shame should be assigned to those that label and criticize the ones willing to do the work to expose those who operate in the dark.”
I gathered she was suggesting guys like me should be marked with some sort of scarlet letter. I guess I’ll wear it with pride.
