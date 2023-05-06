Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stirred up a hornet’s nest with the way he described victims of his state’s most recent shooting rampage.
“I’ve announced a $50K reward for info on the criminal who killed 5 illegal immigrants Friday,” he wrote on Twitter.
Five illegal immigrants. Not five human beings. Five illegal immigrants.
One Twitter user responded with a picture of an identification card showing that at least one of the victims, Diana Velasquez Alvarado, was actually a legal resident of the United States.
Abbott’s office issued a statement blaming unnamed “federal officials” for the mistake.
“We’ve since learned that at least one of the victims may have been in the United States legally,” the statement read. “We regret if the information was incorrect and detracted from the important goal of finding and arresting the criminal.”
The statement didn’t exactly apologize for the careless description, but it did, at least, say this, “Any loss of life is a tragedy, and our hearts go out to the families who have lost a loved one.”
Abbott might have done well to take his cue from Greg Capers, the local sheriff, who spoke of a 9-year-old boy who was among the victims.
“I don’t care if he was here legally,” the sheriff said. “I don’t care if he was here illegally. He was in my county. Five people died in my county, and that is where my heart is — in my county, protecting my people to the best of our ability.”
Immigration status might be relevant, it turns out, when it comes to the man accused of carrying out this slaughter.
Francisco Oropesa, a Mexican national, had been deported at least four times, according to a report from CNN. He was first removed by an immigration judge in March 2009 before coming back to be deported at least three more times. CNN cited a source at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement who said Oropesa’s current status was unclear.
Meanwhile, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are planning to schedule a vote on an immigration plan just as a COVID-era policy known as Title 42 expires. Immigration officials are steeling themselves for even more chaos at the southern border.
Even if it passes the House, the measure is unlikely to go anywhere in the Senate.
Democrats object to provisions that would expedite the deportation of unaccompanied minors and make overstaying a visa by more than 10 days a criminal offense. Mississippi’s Bennie Thompson, the top Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee, called the measure “profoundly immoral,” saying it would “sow chaos at the border.”
The legislation might also draw opposition from Republicans.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington state has expressed concern that the bill’s E-Verify requirement might create issues for his fellow farmers who rely on undocumented immigrant labor to harvest their crops. Though the legislation delays the agriculture requirement for three years, Newhouse has argued that any such change should be paired with legislation creating more legal pathways for immigrants to work.
U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky objects to the mandate on libertarian grounds, saying people “shouldn’t have to go through an E-Verify database to exercise your basic human right to trade labor for sustenance.”
And that brings us back to the Texas governor, a man who sees immigrants as pawns in a political debate, people you load on a bus and ship off to New York City or Washington, D.C.
In the midst of all the furor surrounding Abbott’s description of murder victims, Rodolfo Rosales Jr. issued a response on behalf of LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens. He said his organization firmly believed that “every human being, regardless of their immigration status, deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.”
Perhaps we should all approach this nation’s border crisis with that thought in mind.