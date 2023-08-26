The singer calls himself Oliver Anthony, in honor of his grandfather, a man who grew up in 1930s Appalachia.
“Dirt floors, seven kids, hard times,” he writes in a recent Facebook post.
The singer’s legal name, he says, is Christopher Anthony Lunsford. He dropped out of high school 13 years ago at age 17. He earned a general education development certificate and worked a series of manufacturing jobs, the last of which he described as a living hell.
“From 2014 until just a few days ago, I’ve worked outside sales in the industrial manufacturing world,” he wrote in a recent Facebook post. “My job has taken me all over Virginia and into the Carolinas, getting to know tens of thousands of other blue collar workers on job sites and in factories.”
As he belts out his song, you can hear the anguish in his voice.
“I’ve been sellin’ my soul, workin’ all day,” he sings. “Overtime hours for bulls- — pay. So I can sit out here and waste my life away. Drag back home and drown my troubles away.”
His words capture the resentment felt by so many Americans.
“It’s a damn shame what the world’s gotten to,” he goes on. “For people like me and people like you. Wish I could just wake up and it not be true. But it is. Oh, it is.”
His is the voice of the working man.
“Livin’ in the new world with an old soul,” he sings. “Lord knows they all just wanna have total control. Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do. And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do. ’Cause your dollar ain’t s---, and it’s taxed to no end. ’Cause of rich men north of Richmond.”
In his Facebook post, Anthony suggested his song had connected on such a deep level because of the genuine emotion he felt as he delivered his words.
“No editing, no agent, no bulls---,” he wrote. “Just some idiot and his guitar.”
Anthony wrote of the more than 50,000 messages he had received over the course of a week.
“The stories that have been shared paint a brutally honest picture,” he wrote. “Suicide, addiction, unemployment, anxiety and depression, hopelessness and the list goes on.”
He says he posted his song in the hope that it might draw 300,000 views. It drew millions, reaching the top of the Billboard chart almost overnight, thanks in part to the support of extremists trafficking in bigotry and hate.
Anthony, though, is hard to pigeonhole.
His lyrics decry the plight of the hungry while lashing out at a 300-pound welfare queen feasting on chocolate at taxpayers’ expense. He offers support for struggling miners while making a cryptic reference to a right-wing conspiracy theory.
At times, he seems to embrace the diversity so many of his fellow Americans reject.
“I mean, we are the melting pot of the world,” he told Fox News, “and that’s what makes us strong, is our diversity, and we need to learn to harness that and appreciate it, and not use it as a political tool to keep everyone separate from each other, you know?”
In his Facebook post, Anthony lashes out at modern technology.
“The internet is a parasite that infects the minds of humans and has their way with them,” he writes. “Hours wasted, goals forgotten, loved ones sitting in houses with each other distracted all day by technology made by the hands of other poor souls in sweat shops in a foreign land.”
He issues a call for unity.
“Just like those once wandering in the desert,” he writes, “we have lost our way from God and have let false idols distract us and divide us. It’s a damn shame.”
Indeed, it is.