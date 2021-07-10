Flying from the back of a speedboat on a weekend set aside to celebrate our nation’s independence, the Confederate battle flag seems oddly out of place.
After all, this is Indiana, a state that fought on the other side of the Civil War.
The battle flag, of course, never really was the banner of the Confederacy. Erin Blakemore examined its history in a January article for National Geographic. She was writing in the wake of Jan. 6, a day when insurgents had carried that flag during an assault on the U.S. Capitol.
“When rebels fired on Fort Sumter in April 1861, they flew a blue banner with a single white star called the Bonnie Blue Flag,” she wrote. “But as secession got underway, the Confederate States of America adopted a flag known as the ‘Stars and Bars.’”
That flag had three stripes, two red and one white, and a white star for each Confederate state on a blue background. In the heat of battle, though, the flag looked too much like the Union’s “Stars and Stripes,” leading some Southern troops to mistake their own comrades for the enemy.
To avoid such friendly fire, Gen. Pierre Beauregard commissioned a new flag designed by William Porcher Miles, a Confederate congressman and Beauregard’s aide-de-camp. The flag borrowed an X-shaped pattern known as St. Andrew’s Cross and emblazoned it with one star for each seceding state.
That banner eventually became known as the “Southern Cross,” and in the years after the Civil War, it developed something of a split personality.
Groups such as the United Daughters of the Confederacy claimed the flag represented Southern heritage and the noble fight for states’ rights, but groups pushing the racist Jim Crow laws that followed Reconstruction claimed the banner as their own.
In the years after World War II, the Dixiecrats used the battle flag in their fight against integration. Robed Ku Klux Klan members carried the same flag three decades later as they confronted Black demonstrators demanding diverse hiring practices at stores in Mississippi.
Byron De La Beckwith, the white supremacist who killed civil rights activist Medgar Evers in 1963, wore a Confederate flag pin on his lapel throughout the 1994 trial that led to his conviction.
At the dawn of the 21st century, the NAACP launched a 15-year economic boycott seeking to force South Carolina to remove the battle flag from its state capitol. The flag finally came down after pictures turned up on social media showing Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine churchgoers in Charleston, proudly posing with that same flag.
“Heritage or no,” Blakemore wrote, “the Confederate flag retains its associations with centuries of racial injustice. ... For many on the receiving end, … the Confederate battle flag embodies everything from hatred to personal intimidation — a far cry from the sanitized Lost Cause narrative that helped fuel its rise.”
Now, as I sit on a lake on a beautiful Fourth of July weekend, I’m reminded of the images of white supremacists carrying that banner on a rampage through the Capitol, and I wonder what the guy in that boat is thinking. What message is he trying to send?
Is he proud of his Southern heritage? Does he even have a Southern heritage?
I’m tempted to ask him, but I think better of it. He has another flag I have not yet mentioned.
It looks, at first glance, like your standard American flag, but on closer examination, I see that the stars are actually pistols and the stripes are made up of assault rifles.
Perhaps, it’s best not to tempt fate.
Let him send his hateful message, I guess. He has that right. And I have the right to think less of him for it.
