House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer thinks he should get some credit for derailing Hunter Biden’s plea agreement on federal tax and gun charges.
“What we’re seeing today is that the Biden family is under a whole lot more investigative scrutiny than what the media has reported,” Comer told Fox News. “I think that you’re seeing our investigation that’s shined a light on the many wrongdoings of the Biden family has picked up a lot of credibility today, because now we see that there are a lot of crimes that this family’s committed and that played out in court today.”
Actually, it didn’t. The hearing brought no mention of the Biden family or of Comer’s ongoing effort to discredit the defendant’s father, the president of the United States.
What we really saw was U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika taking seriously her role as an arbiter of justice.
The younger Biden had entered the hearing expecting to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges that he failed to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from more than $1.5 million in income in each of two years, 2017 and 2018.
The deal also rolled in something similar to a pre-trial diversion program for a felony gun charge that could have brought him 10 years in prison.
The charge related to a federal form Biden filled out when he bought a handgun. Asked whether he was “an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance,” Biden had replied “no” even though he now admits in a memoir he was smoking crack “every 15 minutes” during that time period.
The judge asked Biden when he last used alcohol or drugs and whether he was currently under treatment. Biden said he was not in treatment, but he was part of a support group for recovering drug addicts. He had been drug-free, he said, since June 1, 2019.
Later, the judge asked Leo Wise, one of the federal prosecutors, whether there was an ongoing investigation related to the case.
“There is,” Wise said.
She asked whether the government could charge Biden with violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act?
“Yes,” Wise answered.
Defense attorney Chris Clark disagreed.
“Then there’s no deal,” Wise said.
The judge gave the attorneys 20 minutes to sort out their differences, and when the hearing resumed, Clark acknowledged that his client could indeed face additional charges.
Noreika moved on to the gun charge. The Justice Department had agreed to drop the charge in 24 months as long as Biden met the terms of the agreement.
The judge wasn’t happy with a provision that placed her in the role of referee. Biden’s attorneys responded that in light of the politics surrounding the case, defense attorneys were looking for a neutral third party to settle any disagreements.
The judge responded that she understood, but she said the arrangement might violate the separation of powers, giving the judiciary a role normally reserved for the executive branch. She also wasn’t happy about overseeing an arrangement she had no role in putting together.
“I cannot accept the plea agreement today,” she said.
She gave the parties 30 days to file briefs defending the constitutionality of the agreement. What will happen after that will be up to the judge. The judge also couldn’t say whether she’d follow the Justice Department’s recommendation of probation.
“I can’t predict for you today whether that is an appropriate sentence or not,” she said.
Near the end of the hearing, the judge returned her attention to Hunter Biden.
“Mr. Biden, I know you want to get this over with, and I’m sorry,” she said. “But I need to get more information to do justice as I’m required to do.”
I can’t argue with that.