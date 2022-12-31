To hear Donald J. Trump and his lawyers tell it, the news represented a victory for their side.
The former president seemed downright exuberant on his ironically named internet platform Truth Social.
“Was just advised that the Unselect Committee of political Thugs has withdrawn the Subpoena of me concerning the January 6th Protest of the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election,” he wrote. “They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court. Perhaps the FBI’s involvement in RIGGING the Election played into their decision. In any event, the Subpoena is DEAD!”
Harmeet Dhillon, one of Trump’s lawyers, sent out a tweet saying the committee had “waved the white flag.”
“We were confident of victory in court, given precedent & refusal of prior presidents to testify in Congress,” she added. “J6 committee wasted millions for a purely political witch-hunt, total abuse of process & power serving no legitimate legislative purpose.”
The celebration might be premature.
Over the course of its investigation, the Jan. 6 committee interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses. Those witnesses provided extensive details about the defeated president’s efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election.
The committee had rolled out its findings in a series of televised hearings that featured testimony from former White House staffers describing the former president’s conduct in the days surrounding what some have described as an insurrection.
Those who tuned in for the hearings saw images of an angry mob descending on the Capitol. They saw police officers fighting for their lives.
Some have questioned the committee’s timing in issuing the subpoena. If it really wanted to hear from the former president, if it really wanted all of those documents, why did it wait so long to ask?
The fact is, though, that getting Trump to cooperate was never going to be easy, and in the end, the committee simply ran out of time. The stall tactics worked, and the clock finally ran out.
In a letter to Trump attorney David Warrington, the committee chairman, Democrat Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, suggested the former president’s testimony had become irrelevant.
“In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena,” Thompson wrote. “Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump, and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply or produce records in response to said subpoena.”
The reality is the committee has folded its tent. Republicans are taking control of the House of Representatives, and they have no interest in any further investigation of the events surrounding Jan. 6.
In its final report, the committee concluded that Trump had engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the result of a free and fair election. He had fomented a riot and then sat back to watch as the violence played out.
As she has been throughout, Republican Liz Cheney was frank in her assessment.
“This was an utter moral failure and a clear dereliction of duty,” she said. “He is unfit for any office.”
In his opening remarks at that final hearing, Thompson called for accountability.
“Evidence we’ve gathered,” he said, “points to further action, beyond the power of this committee or the Congress to ensure accountability under law, accountability that can only be found in the criminal justice system.”
The committee recommended that the Department of Justice investigate the former president on four charges: inciting an insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and obstruction of an official proceeding.
What happens next will be up to the Department of Justice and Special Counsel Jack Smith.
Stay tuned. We might yet see the former president under oath.