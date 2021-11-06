Appearing on “Fox & Friends,” Tucker Carlson defended his three-part documentary as “rock-solid factually.”
Fellow Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera would beg to differ.
“There are some things that you say that are more inflammatory and outrageous and uncorroborated,” he told The New York Times. “And I worry that — and I’m probably going to get in trouble for this — but I’m wondering how much is done to provoke, rather than illuminate.”
He’s not alone. Even before the series “Patriot Purge” began to air, Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive officer of the Anti-Defamation League, wrote to Fox News expressing “deep alarm.”
“Let’s call this what it is,” he wrote, “an abject, indisputable lie and a blatant attempt to rewrite history. As an organization committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of hate, we remain deeply concerned that the false narrative and wild conspiracy theories presented by Carlson will sow further division and has the potential to animate violence.”
It’s worth mentioning that Carlson shares a writing credit on the series with Scooter Downey, director of a film called “Hoaxed: Everything They Told You Is a Lie.” That film, which takes aim at the alleged lies of the mainstream media, was produced by Michael Cernovich, one of the guys peddling the tale that Hillary Clinton and other Democrats were running a child sex ring out of the basement of a pizza restaurant in Washington, D.C.
The first installment of Carlson’s documentary series suggests the violence of Jan. 6 was driven by left-wing instigators disguised as supporters of Donald Trump. The siege on the Capitol, it says, might have been orchestrated by antifa and the FBI.
“The very same corrupt interests in Washington that pushed the Iraq War under false pretenses are now pushing the lie of a domestic white terror,” Carlson says in the film. “They are tying white nationalist terrorism to Trump voters. They’re tying Jan. 6 to 9/11. They’re tying millions of law-abiding Americans to al-Qaida and ISIS. Jan. 6 is being used as a pretext to strip millions of Americans — disfavored Americans — of their core constitutional rights, and to defame them as domestic terrorists.”
For the record, the website PolitiFact rates Carlson’s claim “pants on fire.”
Jason Stanley, a philosophy professor at Yale University, examines the series in an essay for Rolling Stone magazine. Stanley, author of a book titled “How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them,” compares the documentary to the work of Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.
“Key to fascist propaganda is an overwhelming sense of danger, one that threatens to make the country’s dominant majority into a powerless and endangered minority,” Stanley writes. “Trump loyalists in this series appear only as targeted victims, at existential peril, without representation in any branch of government or media.”
Every propaganda film needs a martyr, Stanley says, and this one has Ashli Babbitt, the woman who was shot trying to force her way into the House chamber. She’s portrayed as an innocent victim killed in a noble attempt to defeat the evil liberals seeking to subvert the will of the people.
In this way, the world depicted in the documentary is upside down. Those who support the authoritarian cult of the former president are patriots, and those who stand for fair elections are fascists.
Stanley doesn’t entirely disagree with Carlson.
“I share his view that ordinary fellow citizens who fall under the sway of propaganda should not be demonized,” he writes.
The real blame, Stanley says, should fall on Donald Trump and his enablers, people like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley. Stanley also lays blame on the media propagandists who helped to fire up the mob.
People like Tucker Carlson.
