Watching news of the strike against General Motors, I was reminded of my youth.
I grew up in Anderson, Indiana, where Chevrolets and Pontiacs, Oldsmobiles and Buicks and even Cadillacs filled nearly every driveway.
This was a GM town. Most folks looked askance at the occasional Ford or Chrysler product that might turn up in the parking lots of the many GM plants.
The current strike involves roughly 50,000 workers nationwide. At its peak, GM had more than half that many employees in Anderson alone.
I spent a summer working at one of those factories as a college student in 1973. The plant assembled alternators, and my job at one point was to poke a screw through the hole in a piece of metal at the end of a wire.
I can still envision the process. Attach the screw, shove it into the hole and twist the wire. Attach the screw, shove it into the hole and twist the wire. Attach the screw, shove it into the hole and twist the wire.
It was mindless work, but the line kept a steady pace, and you had to stay focused to keep up.
A union representative stopped by one day to offer some advice.
“You don’t have to be that quick,” he said. “You can miss one every once in a while.”
Perhaps the most physically demanding job I had that summer was toward the end of the assembly process. My job was to pull the assembled alternator over onto its cover so that the finished product could be bolted together.
The device weighed maybe five pounds, and I spent my shift reaching over to grab two at a time and pull. Reach, grab and pull. Reach, grab and pull.
Not surprisingly, I suppose, those parts would get heavier as the shift wore on.
One time, I was a bit off on my rhythm, and I pulled those two parts over onto both of my thumbs. Ouch. I'll admit I might have missed one or two after that.
Each shift included two 15-minute breaks, plus time off for lunch. Some workers would stretch those breaks into half an hour, and a few would spend their lunch breaks drinking beer in the parking lot.
While working the late shift, I met one guy who would find a quiet spot each night for a nap.
From what I saw, those folks were far from typical. The vast majority of workers put in a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay.
Generations of local residents looked forward to completing high school and landing a job at Delco Remy or Guide Lamp where they’d make a comfortable living turning out alternators and horns, headlights and rear-view mirrors.
It wasn’t always perfect, of course. There were always tensions between labor and management, and now and then those tensions would lead to a strike.
Such times were hard on the community. Friendships were strained as some folks sided with the union and others sided with the company.
In that summer of 1973, though, my hometown was riding high. The factories were humming, and the future seemed bright. General Motors was good for Anderson, and Anderson was good for GM.
Still, it wouldn’t be long before things began to change. Rising oil prices and foreign competition made it harder for the company to make a profit. Some of those jobs were lost to technology. Others moved out of the country.
Suddenly, those factories that folks had thought would be there forever began to shut down. Less than four decades later, they would all be gone.
Some folks blamed the union. Others blamed GM.
